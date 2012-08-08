NAIROBI, Aug 8 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Wednesday.
EVENTS:
*KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya auctions 182-day and 364-day Treasury bills
worth a total 11 billion shillings.
*UGANDA -Bank of Uganda sells Treasury bills of various maturities worth a
total 75 billion shillings.
*KENYA - Nation Media Group's releases its first half 2012 earnings
results.
*KENYA - Electricity distributor Kenya Power signs financing deal
with World Bank private sector lending arm International Finance Corporation
for improver of electricity infrastructure.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares extended gains for a third straight session to reach a
three-month high on Wednesday, as investors continue to bet that policymakers
will soon decisively address the euro zone fiscal crisis and declining
global growth.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude dipped on Wednesday, coming off a 12-week top hit in the previous
session, although worries about falling North Sea output and hopes for more
stimulus measures from both sides of the Atlantic kept prices above $111 per
barrel.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
AFRICA FIXED INCOME
AFRICA ECONOMY
Africa's growth could rise to 7 percent by the year 2015 Driven by a rush of
investors attracted by its drive to improve its infrastructure, the head of
the United Nations Development Programme's (UNDP) in Africa said.
AFRICA INFRASTRUCTURE BOND
The African Development Bank plans to float Africa's first infrastructure
bond to member nations to raise up to $22 billion for investments in projects
such as ports and airports, its president said on Tuesday.
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South Africa's rand firmed against the dollar on Tuesday, following an uptick
in the euro for the third straight session on convictions that the European
Central Bank will act to tackle the euro zone debt crisis.
South Africa's All-Share index closed at a fresh life-time high
on Tuesday, led by mining stocks such as Lonmin and drawing comfort
from signs that Europe was inching closer to resolving its debt crisis.
NIGERIA BANKS SELL-OFF
Nigeria's state-backed "bad bank" AMCON has appointed Citi and
Renaissance Capital to determine the value of three lenders it nationalised
last year before deciding on the best way to privatise them.
NIGERIA SECURITY
Gunmen killed 16 people when they fired on worshippers at a church in
Nigeria's central Kogi state during a Monday evening service, police said on
Tuesday.
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan shilling firmed against the dollar on Tuesday, helped by
aid agencies and exporters selling greenbacks in the absence of demand from
importers.
The shilling closed at 83.90/84.10 per dollar, stronger than Monday's
close of 84.00/20, while the Nairobi Securities Exchange's main NSE 20-Share
Index dipped for a second session, down 0.4 percent to 3,815.44
points.
BARCLAYS BANK KENYA
Barclays Bank of Kenya is upbeat about the second half of the year
due to the country's improving economic conditions, its managing director
said on Tuesday after unveiling an 18 percent jump in pretax profit for the
first six months.
UGANDA, TANZANIA TRADE DEFICITS
Uganda's trade deficit rose by 14 percent in June from the previous month,
driven up by imports, amid falling commodity exports due to the euro area
crisis, the central bank said.
Neighbouring Tanzania also said its current account deficit nearly doubled
in the year to June following a surge in oil imports for power generation.
ETHIOPIA INFLATION
Ethiopia's annual inflation rate remained stubbornly high at 20 percent in
July, data showed on Tuesday, though the pace of increase in food prices
slowed marginally.
MAURITIUS HOTEL EARNINGS
Luxury hotel group New Mauritius Hotels forecast a drop in full-year
earnings on Tuesday after pretax profit for the nine months to June fell,
blaming an unfavourable exchange rate and lower arrivals for the projected
decline.
IVORY COAST SECURITY
Fighters loyal to Ivory Coast's former president Laurent Gbagbo were behind a
series of attacks that killed 10 soldiers in the commercial capital Abidjan
since Sunday, the interior minister said on Tuesday.
MOZAMBIQUE INFLATION
Mozambique's headline consumer inflation slowed to 1.88 percent year-on-year
in July, from 2.28 percent in June, data from the statistics agency showed on
Tuesday.
