NAIROBI, Aug 10 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday. - - - - - EVENTS: *GHANA - Ghana holds funeral for the late President John Atta Mills, with about 16 heads of state in attendance. *MAURITIUS - Bank of Mauritius auctions 182-day Treasury bills worth a total 400 million rupees. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares extended losses on Friday, snapping a four-day rally, as China's July export and import data fell far short of expectations. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent oil is expected to hover above a former resistance at $112.33 per barrel, a break below which will signal the completion of an uptrend from the June 22 low of $88.49. FOOD PRICES Global alarm over a potential repeat of the 2008 food crisis escalated on Thursday after data showed food prices had jumped 6 percent last month and importers were snapping up a shrivelled U.S. grain crop, helping drive corn prices to a new record. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on AFRICA CURRENCIES The Kenyan shilling and the Zambian kwacha are expected to advance against the dollar in the week as exporters sell dollars. SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS Markets resume trade after staying closed on Thursday for a public holiday. NIGERIA MARKETS Nigeria sold 172.1 billion naira ($1.1 billion) in treasury bills, more than expected, and increased the yield it offered on the short-dated paper to mop up liquidity to support the currency , the central bank said on Thursday. � The naira surged 1.1 percent to a more than 2-week high on the interbank market, after the state-owned energy company NNPC sold about $450 million to some lenders, boosting dollar liquidity in a tight naira market. KENYA MARKETS Kenyan shares rose for the first time this week as major stocks recovered from a three-session slip helped by bargain hunters, while the shilling KES= held steady against the dollar. The benchmark NSE-20 share index rose 0.2 percent to 3,823.49 points, while the shilling closed at 84.00/20 against the dollar, the same level it closed at on Wednesday. KENYA BANK EARNINGS RESULTS Profits at Standard Chartered Bank of Kenya rose 87 percent in the first half of the year to 6.5 billion shillings ($77 million), it reported on Thursday, helped by a rise in net interest income and after a writedown on its bond portfolio in the same period last year. Co-operative Bank's pretax profit for the first six month of this year rose 21 percent to 5.01 billion shillings ($59.6 million) after total interest income nearly doubled. ACCESS KENYA EARNINGS Internet service provider AccessKenya's profit rose sharply in the first half as it signed up new corporate clients, but the company said loss of connectivity due to fibre cable cuts and high interest rates weighed on its performance. KENYA SUGAR Kenya's sugar production is expected to rise 16.49 percent this year, despite a shaky first-half performance caused by a shortage of cane and inefficiency at the under-funded state-owned factories, the industry regulator said on Thursday. AIR MAURITIUS EARNINGS Air Mauritius reported a quarterly pretax loss of 10.1 million euros ($12.5 million), hit by high fuel prices and a weak euro, and said those factors would continue to weigh on it going forward. MOZAMBIQUE LENDING RATE Mozambique's central bank left its key lending rate unchanged at 11.5 percent, the bank said in a statement on Thursday. ZIMBABWE BANK EARNINGS Zimbabwe's largest banking group CBZ Holdings' earnings jumped 34 percent in the first half of the year, as higher interest income helped it offset the dollar crunch and sluggish economic growth the country is facing. ANGOLA POLITICS Angola's ruling party, the MPLA, accused three opposition parties on Thursday of stirring up trouble before the general election on Aug. 31 by helping civil war veterans plan protest rallies to demand payment of overdue subsidies.