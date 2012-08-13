NAIROBI, Aug 13 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Monday. - - - - - GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares steadied on Monday but gains were limited by further evidence of slowing global growth, while the bleaker economic outlook kept hopes alive that authorities around the world will embark on more stimulus measures. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude rose above $114 per barrel to a more than three-month high on Monday on renewed fears of supply disruption as Israel's latest comments on stopping Iran from proceeding with a disputed nuclear programme stoked tension in the region. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's benchmark index hit a record close on Friday, rising 0.25 percent as Gold Fields and other bullion producers were helped by dim Chinese data and fading hopes that Europe will take resolute action on its economy. South Africa's rand hovered near the previous day's 13-week high against the dollar, riding on the remnants of emerging market euphoria over expectations of further policy easing in leading economies. NIGERIA DEBT Nigeria plans to raise 75 billion naira ($472 mln) in local bonds with maturities of between five and 10 years at its regular auction on Aug. 15, the Debt Management Office (DMO) said. KENYA MARKETS Kenyan shares inched up on Friday, buoyed by foreign investors picking up equities, while the shilling was steady against the dollar. KENYA'S CFC STANBIC BANK Kenya's CfC Stanbic Bank, the main business of CfC Holdings , posted a 36.5 percent jump in pretax profit for the first half of the year, it said on Monday. UGANDA MILITARY A number of Ugandan military helicopters went missing in Kenyan airspace on Sunday on their way to Somalia to reinforce African Union peacekeeping forces battling al Shabaab rebels, the Ugandan military said. SOUTH SUDAN OIL A pipeline allowing South Sudan to export its oil via the Kenyan port of Lamu, freeing the landlocked country from reliance on a route through Sudan, will cost $3 billion, Finance Minister Kosti Manibe said. SUDAN-SOUTH SUDAN CONFLICT Sudan is "very optimistic" it can reach a border security agreement with South Sudan that would allow a resumption of oil exports from the South, a senior official of the Khartoum government said. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on