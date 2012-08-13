NAIROBI, Aug 13 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Monday.
- - - - -
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares steadied on Monday but gains were limited by further evidence of
slowing global growth, while the bleaker economic outlook kept hopes alive
that authorities around the world will embark on more stimulus
measures.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude rose above $114 per barrel to a more than three-month high on
Monday on renewed fears of supply disruption as Israel's latest comments on
stopping Iran from proceeding with a disputed nuclear programme stoked tension
in the region.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South Africa's benchmark index hit a record close on Friday, rising 0.25
percent as Gold Fields and other bullion producers were helped by dim
Chinese data and fading hopes that Europe will take resolute action on its
economy.
South Africa's rand hovered near the previous day's 13-week high against the
dollar, riding on the remnants of emerging market euphoria over expectations
of further policy easing in leading economies.
NIGERIA DEBT
Nigeria plans to raise 75 billion naira ($472 mln) in local bonds
with maturities of between five and 10 years at its regular auction on Aug.
15, the Debt Management Office (DMO) said.
KENYA MARKETS
Kenyan shares inched up on Friday, buoyed by foreign investors picking up
equities, while the shilling was steady against the dollar.
KENYA'S CFC STANBIC BANK
Kenya's CfC Stanbic Bank, the main business of CfC Holdings , posted a
36.5 percent jump in pretax profit for the first half of the year, it said on
Monday.
UGANDA MILITARY
A number of Ugandan military helicopters went missing in Kenyan airspace on
Sunday on their way to Somalia to reinforce African Union peacekeeping forces
battling al Shabaab rebels, the Ugandan military said.
SOUTH SUDAN OIL
A pipeline allowing South Sudan to export its oil via the Kenyan port of Lamu,
freeing the landlocked country from reliance on a route through Sudan, will
cost $3 billion, Finance Minister Kosti Manibe said.
SUDAN-SOUTH SUDAN CONFLICT
Sudan is "very optimistic" it can reach a border security agreement with South
Sudan that would allow a resumption of oil exports from the South, a senior
official of the Khartoum government said.
