NAIROBI, Aug 14 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Tuesday.
- - - - -
EVENTS
BOTSWANA- Bank of Botswana is due to auction 14-day Treasury Bills.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares rose on Tuesday as investors hunted for bargains while waiting
for more economic figures from Europe and the United States later in the day,
after recent data showed the euro zone's debt woes were eroding
business activity globally.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent futures held steady above $113 on Tuesday as investors awaited GDP data
out of two of Europe's powerhouse economies to gauge the region's energy
demand outlook, while tensions in the Middle East supported prices.
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
AFRICA STOCKS
For the latest news on African stocks, click on
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
The rand dropped more than 1 percent against the dollar during thin trade, in
what analysts said was probably a technical correction after the currency
approached a key resistance level late last week.
NIGERIA CURRENCY
Nigeria's naira currency strengthened to its highest in three months on the
interbank market, after the state oil company sold about $50 million to some
lenders amid tight naira liquidity.
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan shilling firmed against the dollar, helped by agricultural
exporters, mainly from the tea sector, selling dollars and the
central bank absorbing liquidity, while stocks fell through the
key 3,800 point level.
MALAWI/ TANZANIA OIL DISPUTE
Malawi will press ahead with oil and gas exploration in Lake Malawi despite
demands by Tanzania to halt such activities until a border dispute is
resolved, Foreign Affairs Minister Ephraim Chiume said.
MOROCCO DEFICIT
Morocco's budget deficit jumped almost five-fold in the 12 months to end-July,
following the entry into effect of higher wages and pensions for the public
sector.
MAURITIUS TOURISM
Luxury hotel group New Mauritius Hotels said profit would likely fall
in the current year and in 2012/13, hit by lower tourist numbers after a cut
in the number of direct flights to Europe.
UGANDA MILITARY
A number of Ugandan military helicopters went missing in Kenyan airspace on
Sunday on their way to Somalia to reinforce African Union peacekeeping forces
battling al Shabaab rebels, the Ugandan military said.
For the latest precious metals report click on
For the latest base metals report click on
For the latest crude oil report click on