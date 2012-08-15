NAIROBI, Aug 15 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday. - - - - - EVENTS TANZANIA- Tanzania to auction Treasury bills worth a total of 110 billion shillings ($69.75 million). Tanzania will also release inflation data for July. KENYA- Central Bank of Kenya auctions 182-day Treasury bills BOTSWANA - Botswana due to release inflation data for July GHANA - Ghana statistics office will also release inflation data for July GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares fell on Wednesday as investors booked gains from recent rallies after data showing strong U.S. retail sales and Germany and France avoiding a contraction last quarter calmed sentiment, with weak euro zone growth sustaining stimulus hopes. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude futures slipped below $114 on Wednesday after settling at a three-month high as supply disruption worries eased after the United States said it did not believe Israel had made a decision whether to attack Iran. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's benchmark index booked the highest finish in its 17-year history on Tuesday, adding 0.5 percent as better-than-expected U.S. economic data helped lift shares of food maker Tiger Brands and retailers. The rand held its ground against the dollar in thin trade, with steady foreign flows into government bonds ahead of their inclusion in a key global index in October seen supporting local assets in coming weeks. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling was steady against the dollar, retaining the previous day's gains, and was seen firming further on dollar inflows from agricultural exporters. On the stock market, Kenyan shares edged back above the 3,800 point support level. KENYA FUEL Kenya's energy regulator cut the price cap on petrol and diesel, responding to lower landing costs of refined fuels and a more favourable exchange rate. KENYA FOOD SUPPLY Kenya expects a stable supply of food until December after its production of staple crops increased this year, but prices could rise due to pressure from soaring grain prices on international markets, the Agriculture Ministry said. TANZANIA OIL TANKERS U.S. lawmakers urged the U.S. government to take action against Tuvalu and Tanzania, countries accused of flouting U.S. sanctions by putting their flags on Iranian tankers. RWANDA INFLATION Rwanda's year-on-year urban inflation rate slowed to 5.57 percent in July from 5.92 percent a month earlier, helped by a fall in some food prices as well as alcoholic drinks and tobacco, the statistics office said. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on ($1 = 1577.0000 Tanzanian shillings)