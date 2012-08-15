NAIROBI, Aug 15 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Wednesday.
- - - - -
EVENTS
TANZANIA- Tanzania to auction Treasury bills worth a total of 110
billion shillings ($69.75 million).
Tanzania will also release inflation data for July.
KENYA- Central Bank of Kenya auctions 182-day Treasury bills
BOTSWANA - Botswana due to release inflation data for July
GHANA - Ghana statistics office will also release inflation data
for July
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares fell on Wednesday as investors booked gains from
recent rallies after data showing strong U.S. retail sales and
Germany and France avoiding a contraction last quarter calmed
sentiment, with weak euro zone growth sustaining stimulus hopes.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude futures slipped below $114 on Wednesday after settling
at a three-month high as supply disruption worries eased after the
United States said it did not believe Israel had made a decision
whether to attack Iran.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South Africa's benchmark index booked the highest finish in its
17-year history on Tuesday, adding 0.5 percent as
better-than-expected U.S. economic data helped lift shares of food
maker Tiger Brands and retailers.
The rand held its ground against the dollar in thin trade, with
steady foreign flows into government bonds ahead of their inclusion
in a key global index in October seen supporting local assets in
coming weeks.
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan shilling was steady against the dollar, retaining
the previous day's gains, and was seen firming further on dollar
inflows from agricultural exporters. On the stock market, Kenyan
shares edged back above the 3,800 point support level.
KENYA FUEL
Kenya's energy regulator cut the price cap on petrol and diesel,
responding to lower landing costs of refined fuels and a more
favourable exchange rate.
KENYA FOOD SUPPLY
Kenya expects a stable supply of food until December after its
production of staple crops increased this year, but prices could
rise due to pressure from soaring grain prices on international
markets, the Agriculture Ministry said.
TANZANIA OIL TANKERS
U.S. lawmakers urged the U.S. government to take action against
Tuvalu and Tanzania, countries accused of flouting U.S. sanctions
by putting their flags on Iranian tankers.
RWANDA INFLATION
Rwanda's year-on-year urban inflation rate slowed to
5.57 percent in July from 5.92 percent a month earlier, helped by a
fall in some food prices as well as alcoholic drinks and tobacco,
the statistics office said.
($1 = 1577.0000 Tanzanian shillings)