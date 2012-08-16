NAIROBI, Aug 16 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Thursday.
- - - - -
EVENTS
ZAMBIA- Bank of Zambia will auction 91,182,273 and 364-day T-bills.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares steadied on Thursday as investors took to the
sidelines, waiting for more clues over the timing and extent of any
further stimulus to tackle the euro zone's debt crisis and support
global growth.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude held steady on Thursday, staying near a three-month
high above $116 on concerns about disruptions to supply from the
Middle East and a steeper-than-expected drawdown in oil stocks in
the world's top consumer, the United States.
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
AFRICA STOCKS
For the latest news on African stocks, click on
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South African stocks edged down from record highs as worries about
labour unrest hit platinum producers such as Lonmin , while
nagging concerns about global growth prompted investors to cash in
recent gainers.
South African bonds weakened and yields edged higher after retail
sales data surprised on the upside, suggesting the Reserve Bank
might not need to cut interest rates further this year to stimulate
demand.
KENYA BONDS
The weighted average yield on Kenya's 182-day Treasury bills
fell to 11.366 percent in an oversubscribed sale on
Wednesday, from 12.638 percent last week, the central bank said.
TANZANIA INFLATION
Tanzania's year-on-year inflation rate slowed to 15.7
percent in July from 17.4 percent in June, the seventh consecutive
monthly fall, thanks to lower increases in the cost of food and
energy, data showed.
BOTSWANA INFLATION
Botswana's headline consumer inflation was unchanged at 7.3 percent
year-on-year in July compared with the previous month, the Central
Statistics Office said.
GHANA INFLATION
Ghana's annual inflation rose to 9.5 percent in July from 9.4
percent the month before, Ghana's statistics office said.
BURUNDI INFLATION
Burundi's year-on-year inflation rate rose to 17.6 percent in July
from 17.3 percent a month earlier, driven by housing, water and
energy price rises, the country's statistics office said.
ZIMBABWE INFLATION
Zimbabwe's headline consumer inflation slowed a bit to 3.94 percent
year-on-year in July from 3.97 percent in June, the statistics
agency said.
For the latest precious metals report click on
For the latest base metals report click on
For the latest crude oil report click on