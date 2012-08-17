NAIROBI, Aug 17 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Friday.
EVENTS
MAURITIUS - Bank of Mauritius auctions 91-day Treasury bills for a
total of 800 million rupees ($26.06 million).
GLOBAL MARKETS
Shares firmed on Friday as German Chancellor Angela Merkel voiced
support for the European Central Bank's efforts to contain the debt
crisis in the euro zone, soothing investor nerves and prompting
them to shift money to riskier assets.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude slipped below $115 on Friday as supply worries eased on
a possible release of oil reserves by the United States while
Israeli comments on Iran reduced fears of a potential conflict in
the Middle East that could disrupt exports.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South Africa's benchmark Top-40 index booked the highest
close in its 17-year history on Thursday, rising 0.65 percent as
resource stocks edged up on continued hope of further global
economic stimulus.
South Africa's rand recovered from a near two-week low against the
dollar, tracking a firmer euro, but analysts said the currency may
weaken again as investors push out expectations for further global
monetary easing.
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan shilling weakened against the dollar, weighed
down by interbank demand for the greenback, though traders said
inflows from the tourism sector could offer some support moving
forward.
On the stock market, investors betting on a strong full-year
performance from the country's leading beer manufacturer, East
African Breweries , helped shore up the main index.
IVORY COAST BOND
Ivory Coast will issue a 60 billion CFA franc ($112.34 million)
five-year bond with a 6.5 percent coupon to raise funds for
infrastructure projects, the director of the West African nation's
treasury said.
DR CONGO MINE DISASTER
At least 60 miners were killed when a shaft collapsed in a remote
part of northeastern Democratic Republic of Congo, where local
armed groups complicated rescue efforts, officials said.
ANGOLA OIL
Angola's crude oil exports are set to rise in October by around
100,000 barrels per day (bpd) from a 15-month low the previous
month, a preliminary loading programme showed.
GHANA MINES
Ghana's Chamber of Mines said that revenues from the minerals
sector during the first half of 2012 rose by 19 percent versus a
year ago to $2.76 billion.
($1 = 30.7000 Mauritius rupees)