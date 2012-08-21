The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday.
- - - - -
EVENTS:
NIGERIA - Expecting inflation data for July.
ETHIOPIA - Prime Minister Meles Zenawi has died
from a sudden infection while recovering from an
undisclosed illness at a hospital abroad.
BOTSWANA - The central bank will auction 14-day
Treasury certificates.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Shares rose on Tuesday as investors held on to
hopes the European Central Bank can trim
borrowing costs and help restore confidence in the
euro bloc, even as officials denied a report about
the shape of its planned bond buying strategy.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude inched up on Tuesday, but prices
stayed below $114 a barrel as investors sought
clarity on policies to help the euro zone after
the European Central Bank quashed speculation
about further steps to contain the debt crisis.
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
AFRICA STOCKS
For the latest news on African stocks, click on
AFRICA FIXED INCOME
For news on African fixed income, click on
SOUTH AFRICA BONDS, CURRENCY
South Africa's rand recovered some ground against
the dollar although the market was still nervous
that last week's violence at Lonmin's platinum
mine could be repeated at other mines in the
world's largest producer of the metal.
SOUTH AFRICA SHARES
South African stocks edged lower on Monday as gold
miner Harmony Gold extended losses on a
surprise quarterly loss, and as investors bet some
equities in Africa's largest economy might be
overheated.
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan shilling firmed against the
dollar on Friday, helped by inflows from the
agricultural sector and the central bank's efforts
to tighten liquidity.
SOMALIA TRANSITION
Yusuf Garaad left his comfortable home and job as
head of the BBC Somali Service in London to run
for the presidency of Somalia when the Horn of
Africa nation embraced a plan to shed its image as
the archetypal failed state.
AFRICA U.S. TRADE
President Barack Obama's administration,
criticized for not doing enough to boost trade
with Africa in the face of rising competition from
China, has taken steps in recent months to address
those concerns and plans to do more.
For the latest precious metals report click on
For the latest base metals report click on
For the latest crude oil report click on