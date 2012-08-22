The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday. - - - - - EVENTS: * Ethiopian Deputy PM to be sworn in as acting PM * South Africa July CPI data * Kenya 2-year bond, 182-day T-bills auctions * Uganda T-bill, Mauritius T-bond auctions GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares slipped on Wednesday as slumping Japanese exports reminded investors of the risks the euro zone debt crisis poses to regional economies, but the euro held steady on expectations the European Central Bank will act to rein in surging borrowing costs. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude steadied near $115 a barrel on Wednesday, supported by hopes that European policymakers will act to resolve the region's debt crisis and by Middle East tensions that kept supply disruptions concerns intact. ETHIOPIA'S PM MELES DIES Thousands of Ethiopians descended on the centre of the capital Addis Ababa on Tuesday to mourn Prime Minister Meles Zenawi, their firm-handed ruler of more than two decades, whose body was flown home after his death in a Brussels hospital at 57. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS The rand rebounded against the dollar on Tuesday and was the third-best performer in a basket of emerging market currencies, as fears of more violence at South African mines ebbed and hope of a solution to euro zone debt problems boosted risk appetite. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling was stable against the dollar on Tuesday and traders said it had the potential to strengthen in coming days due to a rise in money market rates, while stocks broke a four-week winning streak. SOUTH AFRICA LONMIN The world's third biggest platinum producer, South Africa's Lonmin, backed down from its threat to sack 3,000 striking mine workers, fearing the move could provoke more violence after police last week shot dead 34 miners in scenes reminiscent of apartheid bloodshed NIGERIA EXXON ExxonMobil's Nigeria unit said it was helping clean up an oil spill near its facility off the West African country's southeast coast, although the company wasn't sure what caused the leak SOUTH SUDAN OIL South Sudan expects to restart some oil output in December and more after June next year, an official said on Tuesday, after the new country struck an interim deal with Sudan that would allow it to resume crude exports across Sudanese territory. BARCLAYS AFRICA British Bank Barclays is in talks about combining its African operations with those of majority-owned subsidiary Absa Group in a move aimed at accelerating expansion on the continent to catch up with rivals. TULLOW OIL/KENYA British explorer Tullow Oil has begun drilling a well in northwest Kenya, its first since discovering oil in the African country's Turkana region in March, company officials said IVORY COAST COCOA Cocoa farmgate prices in most of Ivory Coast's main growing regions were stable to lower last week due to high levels of moisture and mold caused by weeks of bad weather, farmers and buyers said on Tuesday CAMEROON DIAMONDS Cameroon aims to become a major diamond exporter, especially from its Mobilong deposits exploited by Botswana Diamond and C&K Mining, after gaining access to the Kimberly certification process, the mines minister said GHANA MARKETS For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on