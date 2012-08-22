The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday.
EVENTS:
* Ethiopian Deputy PM to be sworn in as acting PM
* South Africa July CPI data
* Kenya 2-year bond, 182-day T-bills auctions
* Uganda T-bill, Mauritius T-bond auctions
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares slipped on Wednesday as slumping
Japanese exports reminded investors of the risks
the euro zone debt crisis poses to regional
economies, but the euro held steady on
expectations the European Central Bank will act to
rein in surging borrowing costs.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude steadied near $115 a barrel on
Wednesday, supported by hopes that European
policymakers will act to resolve the region's debt
crisis and by Middle East tensions that kept
supply disruptions concerns intact.
ETHIOPIA'S PM MELES DIES
Thousands of Ethiopians descended on the centre of
the capital Addis Ababa on Tuesday to mourn Prime
Minister Meles Zenawi, their firm-handed ruler of
more than two decades, whose body was flown home
after his death in a Brussels hospital at 57.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
AFRICA FIXED INCOME
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
The rand rebounded against the dollar on Tuesday
and was the third-best performer in a basket of
emerging market currencies, as fears of more
violence at South African mines ebbed and hope of
a solution to euro zone debt problems boosted risk
appetite.
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan shilling was stable against the dollar
on Tuesday and traders said it had the potential
to strengthen in coming days due to a rise in
money market rates, while stocks broke a four-week
winning streak.
SOUTH AFRICA LONMIN
The world's third biggest platinum producer, South
Africa's Lonmin, backed down from its threat to
sack 3,000 striking mine workers, fearing the move
could provoke more violence after police last week
shot dead 34 miners in scenes reminiscent of
apartheid bloodshed
NIGERIA EXXON
ExxonMobil's Nigeria unit said it was helping
clean up an oil spill near its facility off the
West African country's southeast coast, although
the company wasn't sure what caused the leak
SOUTH SUDAN OIL
South Sudan expects to restart some oil output in
December and more after June next year, an
official said on Tuesday, after the new country
struck an interim deal with Sudan that would allow
it to resume crude exports across Sudanese
territory.
BARCLAYS AFRICA
British Bank Barclays is in talks about combining
its African operations with those of
majority-owned subsidiary Absa Group in a move
aimed at accelerating expansion on the continent
to catch up with rivals.
TULLOW OIL/KENYA
British explorer Tullow Oil has begun drilling a
well in northwest Kenya, its first since
discovering oil in the African country's Turkana
region in March, company officials said
IVORY COAST COCOA
Cocoa farmgate prices in most of Ivory Coast's
main growing regions were stable to lower last
week due to high levels of moisture and mold
caused by weeks of bad weather, farmers and buyers
said on Tuesday
CAMEROON DIAMONDS
Cameroon aims to become a major diamond exporter,
especially from its Mobilong deposits exploited by
Botswana Diamond and C&K Mining, after gaining
access to the Kimberly certification process, the
mines minister said
GHANA MARKETS
