NAIROBI, Aug 23 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Thursday.
- - - - -
EVENTS:
* Zambia to auction 91,182,273 and 364-day T-bills
* Kenya's central bank auctions 91-day T-bills
worth 4 billion shillings ($47.70 million)
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares rose on Thursday after the Federal
Reserve's minutes raised market hopes of more
monetary stimulus, but a weak reading from a
survey of Chinese manufacturing activity trimmed
gains.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude rose more than a dollar on Thursday,
approaching $116 per barrel on renewed hopes for
another round of monetary stimulus by the U.S.
Federal Reserve, helping investors look past weak
manufacturing data from China.
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
AFRICA STOCKS
For the latest news on African stocks, click on
AFRICA FIXED INCOME
For news on African fixed income, click on
ETHIOPIA'S NEW LEADER
Ethiopia's acting prime minister Hailemariam
Desalegn will run the country until an election in
2015, showing that the ruling party is determined
to ensure a swift and smooth transfer of power
following the death of Meles
Zenawi.
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South African stocks edged down as strike-hit
platinum miner Lonmin dragged the market
lower with news of a possible share issue,
overshadowing a rise by Imperial Holdings
on positive earnings.
South African government bonds extended their
rally after inflation slowed more than expected in
July, while the rand was slightly weaker.
KENYA MARKETS
Kenyan shares recovered the previous day's losses,
lifted by shares in the country's leading telecoms
service provider Safaricom , while the
shilling held steady against the dollar.
FIRSTRAND EXPANSION IN GHANA
South Africa's FirstRand said it would
pay $91 million for a 75 percent stake in Merchant
Bank Ghana, giving it a foothold in the oil-rich,
gold-producing west African country.
MOROCCO INFLATION
Morocco's consumer price inflation eased to an
annual 1.7 percent in July from 1.9 percent in
June, the country's planning authority said.
ZAMBIA CURRENCY
Zambia will introduce a rebased currency from Jan.
1 2013 and will cease using the existing notes in
ordinary transactions by June of the same year,
the central bank said.
MOZAMBIQUE BOND
Mozambique's sale of a 3.15 billion meticais ($110
million) 3-year bond was nearly five times
oversubscribed, the stock exchange said on
Wednesday, but low yields kept offshore investors
away even though it is likely to be the country's
only bond issue this year.
For the latest precious metals report click on
For the latest base metals report click on
For the latest crude oil report click on
($1 = 83.8500 Kenyan shillings)