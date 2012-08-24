NAIROBI, Aug 24 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday. - - - - - GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares retreated from a two-week high on Friday as investors scaled back their expectations of strong stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve and fretted about economic growth after manufacturing surveys from the euro zone and China depicted a bleak outlook. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent futures fell below $115 per barrel in Asia on Friday on signs of economic weakness across the globe, while doubts about more easing by the Federal Reserve and renewed worries over Europe's debt crisis also weighed. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South African stocks ended higher on Thursday as platinum miner Lonmin rose on hopes of stability in the battered sector and as minutes by the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled it may take new measures to boost the world's biggest economy. South African government bonds rallied and yields fell on expectations the central banks of China and the U.S. could loosen policy further to help their flagging economies, boosting demand for higher yielding emerging market debt. SOUTH AFRICA GDP South Africa's economic growth is likely to moderate in 2012 due to weak external conditions and global uncertainty, the International Monetary Fund said, adding monetary policy should remain accommodative given limited fiscal space. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling was steady against the dollar on Thursday, with the local currency expected to be supported in coming days by central bank liquidity mop-ups, while shares dipped marginally on a steep fall by Kenya Airways . KENYA OIL Kenya's sole refinery expects to buy 80,000 tonnes of UAE Murban crude oil in September as it speeds up its processing rate under a new system in which it sells the refined products itself, its chief executive said. GHANA BOND Ghana has accepted 898.5 million cedis ($465.5 million) in bids for its five-year bonds at an auction Thursday, with an average yield of 23 percent compared to 26 percent at the most recent sale, the central bank and finance ministry said. NIGERIA OIL Nigerian crude oil exports will rise to around 2.05 million barrels per day in October from an 11-month low of 1.81 million bpd seen for September, a provisional loading programme showed, helping to replenish global supplies of light, sweet oil. SOUTH SUDAN AIRLINE The world's newest nation South Sudan is looking for an international company to help run its nascent national airline in a public-private partnership and hopes to choose a firm after about a month, a senior transport official said. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on ($1 = 83.8500 Kenyan shillings)