The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday.
EVENTS:
TANZANIA-The central bank sells Treasury bills of
all maturities worth 110 billion shillings ($69.97
million).
SOMALIA-The newly elected parliament picks a
speaker.
NIGERIA-The country's sovereign wealth fund holds
a joint press conference with Finance Minister
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Risk assets from stocks, through oil to the
Australian dollar fell on Tuesday as investors
waited for a gathering of central bankers and
economists at Jackson Hole, Wyoming, later in the
week, that could shed some light on a possible
U.S. Federal Reserve stimulus plan.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent oil futures were steady above $112 a barrel
on Tuesday, supported by supply concerns after
U.S. companies slashed crude production in the
Gulf of Mexico as Tropical Storm Isaac threatened
to strengthen into a hurricane.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
SOUTH AFRICA CURRENCY, BONDS
The rand fell to a one month low against the
dollar weighed by labour problems in South
Africa's platinum sector that soured investor
sentiment.
SOUTH AFRICA SHARES
South African stocks booked a new record close,
edging higher as industrial conglomerate Bidvest
and furniture retailer Steinhoff
both advanced on better-than-expected earnings.
NIGERIA MARKETS
Nigeria's naira strengthened against the
U.S. dollar on the interbank market, supported by
dollar sales by some local units of foreign banks
selling to stay within their stipulated open
position limits.
NIGERIA FIRST BANK
Nigeria's First Bank said it will
seek shareholders' approval to transfer its
subsidiaries into a new holding company, in order
to meet a regulation that risky capital market
business be kept separate from retail and regular
business banking.
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan shilling dipped against the
dollar on Monday as importers bought the U.S.
currency to meet their end-month obligations,
while shares rose, helped by investors shifting
out of the debt market due to falling yields.
KENYA INFLATION
Kenya's inflation rate is expected to drop to 6.75
percent in August, thanks to good food harvests
and lower petrol prices, paving the way for
another hefty interest rate cut next month, a
Reuters poll showed.
KENYA RIOTS
Hundreds of protesters smashed cars and torched
churches in the Kenyan city of Mombasa on Monday
after unknown gunmen shot dead a Muslim cleric
accused by the United States of helping Islamist
militants in Somalia.
UGANDA POWER TARIFFS
Uganda will in October start pegging electricity
tariffs to inflation, exchange rate and fuel
prices, to attract investors in a bid to increase
generation capacity, the head of the energy
regulator said.
ANGOLA ELECTIONS
As Angolans prepare to go to the polls on Friday
for only the second time since the end of the war,
President Jose Eduardo dos Santos's ruling MPLA
party reminds them daily of the rewards of peace
and boasts of its reconstruction achievements.
GHANA BOND
Ghana hopes to issue a seven-year government bond
by the end of December, following the successful
launch of three- and five-year notes earlier this
year, Finance Minister Kwabena Duffuor said.
MAURITIUS TBILLS
The weighted average yield on Mauritius' 364-day
Treasury bills rose to 3.89 percent at auction
from 3.88 percent at a previous sale on Aug. 9,
the central bank said.
IVORIAN COCOA
A delay in government distribution of agricultural
chemicals in Ivory Coast has hampered cocoa
farmers' ability to fight off an outbreak of
disease ahead of the new crop season.
