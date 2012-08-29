The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday.
- - - - -
EVENTS:
KENYA - The central bank sells 182- and 364-day
Treasury bills worth a total of 11 billion
shillings.
MAURITIUS - The central bank will auction a
three-year Treasury bond worth 1.4 billion rupees,
bearing interest at the rate of 4.90 percent per
annum.
GLOBAL MARKETS
The euro, Asian shares and commodities held steady
on Wednesday as investors awaited U.S. Federal
Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's speech to
international central bankers gathering in Jackson
Hole on Friday and a European Central Bank meeting
next week.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude futures slipped towards $112 per
barrel on Wednesday on expectations Hurricane
Isaac, which hit land in Louisiana, would spare
Gulf Coast oil production facilities from
significant damage.
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
AFRICA STOCKS
For the latest news on African stocks, click on
SOUTH AFRICA CURRENCY, BONDS
The rand recovered from a two-month low hit on
concerns about South Africa's growth outlook, as a
stronger euro helped the local currency to a
firmer close against the dollar in the afternoon.
SOUTH AFRICA SHARES
South African stocks erased record highs as gold
miner Harmony slid over 7 percent on
mounting concerns labour unrest in the platinum
belt will spread to other sectors.
NIGERIA MINISTER
Nigeria's power minister resigned, the presidency
said, two months before preferred bidders were due
to be announced in a privatisation process meant
to overhaul the country's ailing electricity
sector.
NIGERIA FUND
Nigeria moved closer to joining most of its OPEC
partners in steering oil revenues into longer-term
investment, announcing a top management team for
its new sovereign wealth fund.
NIGERIA BOND
Nigeria's cocoa-producing state of Osun plans to
issue a 30 billion naira ($190 mln) 7-year bond
this year to help fund infrastructure projects, an
adviser to the issue told Reuters.
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan shilling held steady against the
dollar on Tuesday as the market awaited inflation
data for August later this week, while shares
inched up for a third session, lifted by British
American Tobacco .
KENYA RIOTS
Two Kenyan police officers and a civilian were
killed when rioters hurled a grenade at officers
in the port city of Mombasa on Tuesday after two
days of violence over the killing of a radical
Muslim cleric.
KENYA ECONOMY
Easing inflation should help Kenya's economic
growth accelerate to around 5 percent this year as
buying power in East Africa's biggest economy
improves, a Reuters poll found.
SOMALIA TRANSITION
Former cabinet minister Mohamed Osman Jawaari was
elected speaker of Somalia's parliament by a
majority vote on Tuesday to lay the groundwork for
a new government in the war-torn Horn of Africa
country.
GHANA REFINERY
Ghana's state-run Tema Oil Refinery has been shut
down due to the breakdown of critical equipment,
two sources close to the 45,000 barrels-per-day
plant said.
SENEGAL GAMBIA TIES
Senegalese President Macky Sall said that he has
summoned Gambia's ambassador after confirming that
two of its nationals were among nine prisoners
executed by firing squad in neighbouring Gambia
amid international outcry.
MAURITIUS TRADE
Mauritius' trade deficit widened by 17.9 percent
in the first six months of this year on the back
of an increased imports bill, the government
statistics agency said.
SUDAN CURRENCY
Sudan's currency fell close to its historic
low against the dollar on the key black market as
hopes for quick oil export fees from South Sudan
to help the ailing economy faded, dealers said.
