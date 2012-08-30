The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday. - - - - - EVENTS: ZAMBIA - The statistics office scheduled to release inflation data for August. The rate slowed to 6.2 percent year-on-year in July from 6.7 percent in June. * Bank of Zambia also sells Treasury bills of all maturities. KENYA - The central bank sells 91-day Treasury bills worth 4 billion shillings. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares hit a one-month low on growth concerns while major currencies were range-bound on Thursday as investors waited to see whether U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke will give any hint about further U.S. stimulus in a speech on Friday. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude fell towards $112 a barrel on Thursday after oil facilities in the Gulf of Mexico were largely spared storm damage, but maintenance at North Sea fields and a possible strike in Norway's oil sector curbed losses. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA CURRENCY, BONDS The rand steadied near a two-month low against the dollar, pressured by domestic labour strife that is worrying offshore investors, while some players were out of the market, waiting for comments from the Federal Reserve. SOUTH AFRICA SHARES South African stocks extended losses as traders worldwide wait for U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's speech on Friday to assess prospects of further economic stimulus. NIGERIA MARKETS Nigeria's naira firmed against the U.S. dollar on the interbank market, supported by dollar sales by an oil company and some banks towards the close of trading. * Nigeria plans to issue 142.97 billion naira ($903.73 mln) in Treasury on Sept. 6. * Nigeria's foreign exchange reserves rose to a 2-year high of $38.38 billion. * Nigeria's stock index rose to a 1-year high. KENYA MARKETS Kenyan shares rallied for the fourth straight session lifted by investors buying stocks on expectations that falling inflation would push debt market returns much lower, while the shilling ended flat. KENYA RIOTS Kenya's enemies were behind the killing of a Muslim cleric that triggered riots and violence intended to create divisions between the country's Christians and Muslims, Prime Minister Raila Odinga said. TANZANIA TBILLS The weighted average yield on Tanzania's 91-day Treasury bills fell to 11.64 percent from 11.66 percent at the last auction two weeks ago, the central bank said on its website. MAURITIUS TBILLS The weighted yield on a three-year Mauritius Treasury bond slipped to 4.96 percent at auction from 4.99 percent at a previous sale in July, the central bank said. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on