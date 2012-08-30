The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday.
- - - - -
EVENTS:
ZAMBIA - The statistics office scheduled to
release inflation data for August. The rate slowed
to 6.2 percent year-on-year in July from 6.7
percent in June.
* Bank of Zambia also sells Treasury bills of all
maturities.
KENYA - The central bank sells 91-day Treasury
bills worth 4 billion shillings.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares hit a one-month low on growth
concerns while major currencies were range-bound
on Thursday as investors waited to see whether
U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke will
give any hint about further U.S. stimulus in a
speech on Friday.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude fell towards $112 a barrel on Thursday
after oil facilities in the Gulf of Mexico were
largely spared storm damage, but maintenance at
North Sea fields and a possible strike in Norway's
oil sector curbed losses.
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
AFRICA STOCKS
For the latest news on African stocks, click on
SOUTH AFRICA CURRENCY, BONDS
The rand steadied near a two-month low against the
dollar, pressured by domestic labour strife that
is worrying offshore investors, while some players
were out of the market, waiting for comments from
the Federal Reserve.
SOUTH AFRICA SHARES
South African stocks extended losses as traders
worldwide wait for U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman
Ben Bernanke's speech on Friday to assess
prospects of further economic stimulus.
NIGERIA MARKETS
Nigeria's naira firmed against the U.S.
dollar on the interbank market, supported by
dollar sales by an oil company and some banks
towards the close of trading.
* Nigeria plans to issue 142.97 billion naira
($903.73 mln) in Treasury on Sept. 6.
* Nigeria's foreign exchange reserves
rose to a 2-year high of $38.38 billion.
* Nigeria's stock index rose to a
1-year high.
KENYA MARKETS
Kenyan shares rallied for the fourth straight
session lifted by investors buying
stocks on expectations that falling inflation
would push debt market returns much lower, while
the shilling ended flat.
KENYA RIOTS
Kenya's enemies were behind the killing of a
Muslim cleric that triggered riots and violence
intended to create divisions between the country's
Christians and Muslims, Prime Minister Raila
Odinga said.
TANZANIA TBILLS
The weighted average yield on Tanzania's 91-day
Treasury bills fell to 11.64 percent from 11.66
percent at the last auction two weeks ago, the
central bank said on its website.
MAURITIUS TBILLS
The weighted yield on a three-year Mauritius
Treasury bond slipped to 4.96 percent at
auction from 4.99 percent at a previous sale in
July, the central bank said.
