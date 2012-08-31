The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday.
- - - - -
EVENTS:
ANGOLA - Voters cast their ballots in an election
few doubt will keep President Jose Eduardo dos
Santos at the helm of Africa's second largest oil
producer.
KENYA - Awaiting inflation data for August.
Analysts expect the rate to fall to 6.75 percent
from 7.74 percent in July.
UGANDA - Also awaiting inflation data for August
at around 11 am local time.
ZAMBIA - The central bank is expected to set its
policy rate, which has remained unchanged at 9.0
percent since its introduction in April.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares fell to four-week lows on Friday as
investors cooled expectations that U.S. Federal
Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke will offer any
signal of a further monetary stimulus at a speech
before fellow central bankers later in the day.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude futures climbed above $112 per barrel
on Friday, on track for a second monthly gain as
investors awaited a speech by U.S. Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke for hints of more monetary
easing that could stoke oil demand.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
AFRICA CURRENCIES
The Kenyan and Ugandan currencies could be
vulnerable against the dollar next week, with
traders betting on further interest rate cuts in
both countries.
WORLD BANK AFRICA
New World Bank President Jim Yong Kim heads to the
Ivory Coast and South Africa next week on his
first trip to Africa since taking the reins of the
global development lender two months ago.
SOUTH AFRICA CURRENCY, BONDS
South Africa's rand fell through key support
against the dollar with investors selling the
currency on risks associated with unrest in the
country's mining sector.
SOUTH AFRICA SHARES
South African stocks led by resource shares
continued to choke along with global markets on
uncertainty over the prospect for economic
stimulus by the U.S. Federal Reserve and falling
commodity prices.
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan shilling ended weaker against
the dollar, weighed down by orders
from importers for the U.S currency ahead of
inflation data for August that may support a cut
in official interest rates next week.
* The weighted average yields on 91-day Treasury
bills fell to 8.119 percent from 8.583 percent at
auction.
RWANDA FIRMS' EARNINGS
Bank of Kigali , Rwanda's biggest bank by
assets, reported a 55 percent rise in first-half
net profit.
* Rwandan brewer Bralirwa reported a 45
percent rise in first-half net profit.
ANGOLA ELECTIONS
Angolan police arrested several members of an
opposition party on the eve of national elections
after they tried to enter the electoral commission
building to demand credentials to observe the vote
at polling stations, a party official and police
said.
ANGOLA OIL
Angola's rare oil success isn't fixing its
governance problem. Rising oil output has boosted
GDP per capita, but corruption and human rights
abuses are holding the economy and Angola's people
back.
ZAMBIA INFLATION
Zambia's August Inflation accelerated to 6.4
percent year-on-year from 6.2 percent in July,
driven higher by food prices, the Central
Statistical Office said.
