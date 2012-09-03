(Fixes date of Uganda rate decision)
* UGANDA - The central Bank of Uganda's rate
setting committee meets on Sept. 4. Year-on-year
inflation in Uganda eased to 11.9 percent in
August from 14.3 percent a month earlier, seen
creating room for another rate cut.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares inched up on Monday after U.S.
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke kept the
door open for further stimulus if needed, but
gains were capped by weak economic indicators
across the region and caution over U.S. data due
later this week.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude edged lower on Monday after Chinese
data pointed to a further slowdown in the economy
of world's No.2 oil consumer, although prices
stayed above $114 per barrel as investors remained
optimistic that more global economic stimulus
measures may be on the way.
AFRICA MONEY
Beer sales in Africa are surging because of
economic and population growth, a trend rubbing
against the grain of another demographic factor
defining the region: intense religiosity.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
* South Africa's rand firmed on Friday against the
dollar after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke
promised that the U.S. central bank would act as
needed to boost the world's biggest economy and
bring down unemployment.
* South African stocks pared session losses after
U.S Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke kept the
door open for future monetary easing, though he
did not deliver an explicit signal of imminent
action during a highly anticipated speech.
KENYA MARKETS
* The Kenyan shilling firmed against the
dollar on Friday as banks closed off their books
for the month by selling greenbacks. Shares
slipped for a second session.
* Kenya's year-on-year inflation fell
for the ninth straight month in August and faster
than expected to 6.09 percent, the statistics
office said on Friday, possibly opening the way
for a rate cut.
KENYA SECURITY
The assassination of a Muslim cleric in Kenya's
port of Mombasa and deadly riots that followed
have exposed deep social, political and sectarian
divides that could unleash more violence ahead of
a presidential election next year.
ANGOLA ELECTION
Angola's long-serving President Jose Eduardo dos
Santos and his MPLA party scored a landslide win
on Saturday in an election criticised as one-sided
and not credible by opponents and civil society
activists, according to provisional results.
UGANDA INFLATION
Uganda said on Friday its year-on-year inflation
fell to 11.9 percent in August from
14.3 percent in the previous month, as food prices
rose at a slower pace.
ZAMBIA RATE
Zambia's central bank kept its benchmark lending
rate at 9 percent on Friday, saying it expected
inflation to remain broadly in line with the
year-end target of 7 percent.
MAURITIUS DEBT
The weighted average yield on Mauritius' 364-day
Treasury bills fell to 3.88 percent at auction on
Friday from 3.89 percent at a previous sale on
August 27, the central bank said.
GUINEA POLITICS
Two Guinean opposition ministers have resigned
from President Alpha Conde's government after
their party decided to break ties with the ruling
party following a violent crackdown of opposition
protest, a letter seen by Reuters showed on
Saturday.
