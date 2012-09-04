The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
EVENTS:
* UGANDA - The central Bank of Uganda's rate
setting committee meets. Year-on-year inflation in
Uganda eased to 11.9 percent in August from 14.3
percent a month earlier, seen creating room for
another rate cut.
*BOTSWANA - Bank of Botswana is due to auction a
14 day T-Bill
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares steadied on Tuesday as investors saw
weak regional and global economic data as raising
the prospect for more stimulus from central banks
to underpin growth, while Europe kept hopes alive
for some progress in tackling its debt crisis.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent futures rose for a fourth day in Asia on
Tuesday, reaching more than $116 per barrel on
persistent hopes for stimulus measures from
central banks in the United States and Europe,
with key policy meetings this week and next.
AFRICA MONEY
Beer sales in Africa are surging because of
economic and population growth, a trend rubbing
against the grain of another demographic factor
defining the region: intense religiosity.
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
AFRICA STOCKS
For the latest news on African stocks, click on
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
* South Africa's rand steadied against the dollar,
holding its own after market bears failed in
recent sessions to push it through the
psychologically key 8.5 level despite a weak
global economic outlook and prospects of lower
commodity demand from China.
*South African stocks ended a muted session a tad
higher on Monday, as battered-down miners tracked
global equities on hopes of policy action from
central banks to counter signs of a faltering
global economy.
SOUTH AFRICA RIOTS
South African police fired teargas and rubber
bullets to disperse striking miners at a gold mine
near Johannesburg, the latest outbreak in a wave
of labour militancy spreading from platinum mining
into other parts of the sector.
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan shilling weakened as investors
anticipating a big interest rate cut from the
central bank on Wednesday bought dollars, while
stocks edged lower for the third straight session.
KENYA HORTICULTURE
Kenya's horticulture export earnings are expected
to grow by 10 percent this year thanks to
above-normal rainfall, but the eurozone's
financial woes were expected to dampen demand for
flowers, a senior industry official said.
TANZANIA GAS LICENSES
Tanzania has delayed a licensing round for nine
deep-sea oil and gas blocks previously set for
this month until a parliamentary vote on a new gas
policy in October, the state-run Tanzania
Petroleum Development Corporation (TPDC) said.
NIGERIA OIL
*Nigeria's central bank (CBN) said the country
pumped 2.12 million barrels per day of oil in the
second quarter, well below the 2.48 million bpd
which the finance ministry has projected in this
year's budget.
*Royal Dutch Shell said it closed an oil
pipeline leading to a flow station in Nigeria,
Africa's top oil producer, after a leak was
discovered.
