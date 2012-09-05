The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday.
EVENTS:
* Kenya - Central bank's rate setting committee
meets and is expected to slash the regulator's key
lending rate after inflation fell sharply again in
August.
The Central Bank of Kenya will also auction
182-day Treasury bills.
* Ivory Coast - World Bank President Jim Yong Kim
will be in Ivory Coast, which is recovering from a
decade of political crisis, as part of a regional
tour.
* Nigeria - Central bank Governor Lamido Sanusi
holding a press conference.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares hit five-week lows and the euro fell
on Wednesday, as investors grew edgy ahead of a
pivotal European Central Bank meeting on Thursday
and U.S. payroll data on Friday.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude steadied at $114 a barrel on Wednesday
after a bout of profit-booking ahead of a keenly
awaited European Central Bank meeting and as
global growth concerns deterred buyers.
EMERGING MARKETS
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
* South Africa's rand retreated from 1-1/2 week
highs against the dollar on Tuesday as euro zone
worries hit riskier emerging market assets but
government bonds edged up ahead of their inclusion
in Citigroup's World Government Bond Index next
month.
* South African stocks edged down on Tuesday, with
the benchmark Top-40 index giving up 1 percent as
platinum miners were hit again by worries about
the impact of labour unrest on the sector.
KENYA MARKETS
* The Kenyan shilling hit a two-month low
against the dollar on Tuesday, breaking through
the 84.50 resistance level as banks and importers
stocked up on greenbacks ahead of an expected
large rate cut by the central bank.
* Kenya Airways said on Tuesday 126 out
of about 600 targeted employees have voluntarily
left under a plan to reduce costs, after a court
lifted a temporary ban on job cuts at the carrier.
* Kenya's central bank said on Tuesday it would
sell a new 15-year Treasury bond for up to 15
billion shillings ($177.73 million).
KENYA CORRUPTION
A Kenyan cabinet minister survived censure on
Tuesday after parliament threw out a report by a
parliamentary committee that accused him of
entering a banknote printing contract which caused
the loss of some $21 million in public funds.
UGANDA MARKETS
* Uganda's central bank cut its key lending rate
for the fourth straight month on
Tuesday to spur private credit growth and
criticised commercial lenders for failing to lower
their rates after earlier rate cuts.
* The Ugandan shilling weakened slightly
against the dollar on expectations investors and
importers will flee unattractive Ugandan debt to
buy more dollars after the central bank cut its
key interest rate by 200 basis points on Tuesday.
RWANDA AID
Britain said on Tuesday it would unblock about
half its $25 million aid to Rwanda after the
central African state made constructive efforts to
solve a conflict in Congo.
ETHIOPIA INFLATION
Ethiopian year-on-year inflation
edged up to 20.2 percent in August from 20.0
percent a month earlier, official data showed on
Tuesday.
