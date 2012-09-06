The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday. - - - - - EVENTS: *Nigeria - Q2 economic date due to be released. In Q1, 2012, Nigeria's economy grew 6.17 percent, below an average 7 percent last year. * Kenya - Central Bank of Kenya to auction 91-day Treasury bills a day after it sliced 350 bps off its key lending rate. Yields are expected to fall. * Mauritius - Bank of Mauritius to auction 273-day T-bills worth 400 million rupees ($13.14 million) * Zambia - Bank of Zambia auctions T-bills of all maturities. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares rose on Thursday and the euro edged back towards the previous session's high on reports that the European Central Bank will buy unlimited amounts of short-term sovereign bonds to cap surging borrowing costs in indebted euro zone states. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude futures climbed above $113 per barrel on Thursday, with investors hoping the European Central Bank will announce details on how it plans to tackle the euro zone's debt crisis at a meeting later in the day. SOUTH AFRICA MINING South Africa's mining industry is being sucked into a vicious circle as labour unrest spreads from platinum to gold with steep wage demands neither sector can afford. See also: EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS * The rand firmed against the dollar in a volatile session on Wednesday, recovering from weaker levels near a key support region as the euro rallied in late afternoon trade. * South African stocks ended lower on Wednesday, with platinum miner Lonmin hitting a nine-year low after labour unrest in the sector showed no sign of letting up and mining companies struggling to find support as China's appetite for metals wanes. NIGERIA MARKETS * The Nigerian naira firmed against the U.S. dollar on the interbank market on Wednesday, supported by foreign exchange inflows from offshore investors ahead of a bond auction. * Yields on Nigeria's 10- and 20-year bonds have shed 300 basis points over the past month as markets prepare for its inclusion in JP Morgan's Government Bond Index for emerging markets (GBI-EM) from October, dealers said on Wednesday. NIGERIA PIRACY A Nigerian naval ship freed an oil tanker on Wednesday that had been hijacked near its biggest city Lagos, the navy and the managers of the vessel said. KENYA MARKETS * Kenya's central bank cut its key lending rate by a record 350 basis points to 13 percent on Wednesday, broadly in line with market expectations, against a background of declining inflationary pressures and exchange rate stability, it said. * The Kenyan shilling reversed earlier losses to end firmer against the dollar on Wednesday as banks took profits from their long dollar positions having expected the central bank to cut the benchmark interest rate even more deeply than it did. EAST AFRICA DEBT * The weighted average yield on Kenya's 182-day Treasury bill fell to 9.351 percent at an oversubscribed auction on Wednesday from 9.848 percent last week, the central bank said. * The yield across the maturity curve of Uganda's Treasury bills dropped at an auction on Wednesday worth 90 billion shillings ($35.79 million), reflecting the effects of the central bank's continued monetary policy easing cycle. * The yield on Tanzanian five-year Treasury bonds edged lower at auction on Wednesday to 14.49 percent from 14.74 percent at a previous auction in July. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on