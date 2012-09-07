The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday.
- - - - -
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares looked set for their biggest daily
gain in nearly five weeks on Friday after the
European Central Bank outlined its bond-buying
scheme to help calm the euro zone's debt crisis,
while firm U.S. data fed speculation of a strong
jobs report later in the day.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent futures fell below $113 per barrel on Friday
ahead of a U.S. jobs report expected to give an
indication of the economic health of the world's
biggest oil consumer, and as the United States
considered a release of emergency oil reserves,
potentially much larger than the last.
SOUTH AFRICA MINING
* Even if Lonmin Plc seals a deal
to bring all of its striking South African miners
back to work, the world's No.3 platinum producer
still faces a long and costly road to recovery.
* South Africa's militant AMCU union refused to
sign a "peace deal" with platinum company Lonmin
on Thursday, undermining
government-backed efforts to open pay talks and
end a four-week strike scarred by deadly violence.
AFRICA FX
A 200 basis point interest rate cut in Uganda
could put pressure on the shilling as falling
yields cause offshore investors to shun its debt,
traders said.
In Zambia, the kwacha is expected to recover
as firms sell dollars to pay taxes in local
currency.
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
AFRICA STOCKS
For the latest news on African stocks, click on
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
* The rand hit two-week highs against the euro
and dollar on Thursday after the European Central
Bank failed to deliver enough details on its
bond-buying plans to quell debt crisis concerns,
pushing investors who had shorted the rand back to
the unit.
* South Africa's stocks rose 2 percent on
Thursday, led by battered down miners after the
European Central bank unveiled a new plan of a
bond-buying program to ease the region's debt
crisis, boosting sentiment.
NIGERIA MARKETS
* Yields on Nigeria's treasury bills fell at its
bi-monthly auction which was oversubscribed
particularly by foreign investors whose strong
demand also pushed up the local naira currency
, dealers said on Thursday.
* Nigeria's Finance Minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala
is not interested in replacing Pascal Lamy as head
of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) when the
Frenchman steps down in a year's time, the finance
ministry said on Thursday.
KENYA MARKETS
* The Kenyan shilling edged down against
the dollar on Thursday when importers, mainly from
the energy sector, bought dollars a day after
policymakers delivered a record interest rate cut.
Shares ended slightly lower.
* The weighted average yield on Kenya's 91-day
Treasury bills fell to 7.808 percent
from 8.119 percent last week, the country's
central bank said on Thursday.
TANZANIA EXPLORATION
French oil major Total is close to
signing a deal to explore for oil and gas in
Tanzania's Lake Tanganyika, a senior Tanzanian
petroleum official said on Thursday.
MAURITIUS INFLATION
Consumer prices in Mauritius rose 0.2 percent in
August, leaving the annual average rate
at 4.60 percent from 4.90 percent in
July, official data showed on Friday.
MALI INSECURITY
Guinea has blocked a shipment of heavy weapons to
Mali fearing they could end up in the wrong hands,
a Guinean official and regional diplomats said on
Thursday, a further sign of distrust between
regional powers and Mali's former junta.
