NAIROBI, Oct 1 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Monday. - - - - - EVENTS *NAIROBI - Industry regulator Tea Board of Kenya releases performance report for January to August 2012. GLOBAL MARKETS The euro, oil and Asian shares fell on Monday, weighed down by uncertainty about Spain's bailout and concerns over slumping demand due to a slowdown in global growth, with data from Japan to China underscoring sluggish business activity. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude fell below $112 per barrel on Monday, reflecting investor concerns a shaky global economy may hurt oil demand following fresh evidence of weakness in China and Japan as well as persistent worries about the debt-saddled euro zone. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA DEBT Nigerian bonds are expected to extend a six-week rally as the country's debt is included from Monday in a JP Morgan government bond index, while Kenyan yields could inch up as investors shy away from its bond market. SUDAN, SOUTH SUDAN PEACE DEAL Sudan and South Sudan, fleshing out the details of their new peace deals, have agreed to cooperate on banking and monetary policy, which could help boost trade after decades of civil war. SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's rand weakened against the dollar on Friday, weighed down by a wider-than-expected trade deficit figure and a subdued sentiment towards riskier assets, although it found some support from late-session bond buying. Also, share prices ended on a positive note on Friday after chalking up a 6.3 percent rise in the three months to end-September, their fourth straight quarterly gain. NIGERIA MARKETS Nigerian interbank lending rates eased marginally this week to an average of 10.58 percent, from 10.83 percent last week, as market liquidity was boosted by repayment of large funds in matured treasury bills, traders said. NIGERIA PETROLEUM Shell's Nigerian unit shut its Bonny oil pipeline and deferred 150,000 barrels per day of production on Sunday after oil thieves caused a fire, the company said. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling ended steady against the dollar on Friday, but traders said it could come under pressure next month with yields on government debt expected to fall lower, while stocks edged down. The shilling closed at 85.20/40 versus the dollar, barely changed from Thursday's close of 85.25/45, while the main NSE-20 Share Index shed 0.2 percent on Friday to end trading at 3,972.03 points. KENYA ECONOMY Kenya's economic growth slowed sharply in the second quarter, marring better news on inflation which fell faster than expected in September, and pressurising policymakers to spur the economy. KENYA SECURITY Two police officers were shot dead in Kenya on Sunday in the northern town of Garissa close to the border with Somalia, police said, hours after a child was killed in a grenade attack on a church in Nairobi. MAURITIUS ECONOMY Mauritius revised down its economic growth forecast for 2012 for the third time this year to 3.2 percent from 3.6 percent in June, the statistics office said on Friday, citing a bleaker outlook for key sectors of the economy. TANZANIA-ECONOMY Tanzania's headline inflation is expected to continue its downward trend, reaching 10 percent by year-end and falling into single digits by the end of the financial year in mid-2013, central bank governor Benno Ndulu said on Friday. UGANDA INFLATION Consumer prices in Uganda rose 0.7 percent in September from the previous month but the year-on-year rate of inflation plummeted to 5.4 percent from 11.9 percent a month earlier, the statistics office said on Friday. DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO ECONOMY Democratic Republic of Congo's economy will grow by 8.2 percent in 2013 but rising debt levels and continued poor governance in the extractive industries sector will weigh on performance, the International Monetary Fund said. ZAMBIA REPO RATE The Bank of Zambia kept its key benchmark interest rate unchanged at 9 percent, it said in a statement on Friday. ANGOLA CABINET Angola's President Jose Eduardo dos Santos on Friday unveiled proposals for his cabinet following his election win last month, keeping his economic policy team in their posts in the government of Africa's second-largest oil producer.