NAIROBI, Oct 2 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Tuesday.
- - - - -
EVENTS:
*BOTSWANA - Bank of Botswana to auction its 14-day certificate Treasury bill.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares, the euro and the Australian dollar inched up on Tuesday after a
surprising expansion in U.S. factory activity, and although weak global
growth remains a key concern, some market players said risk assets should
continue to find support.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude futures steadied near $112 a barrel on Tuesday as investors
weighed a weaker demand outlook amid a sluggish global economy against the
continuing potential for supply risks.
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
AFRICA STOCKS
For the latest news on African stocks, click on
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South Africa's government bonds sold off sharply on Monday and yields jumped
as demand from foreign accounts after a much anticipated-debut on Citigroup's
World Government Bond Index did not live up to market expectations.
Meanwhile, stocks ended sharply higher on the first day of the fourth
quarter on Monday, rising nearly 2 percent as mining companies made a strong
recovery from oversold levels following a spate of wildcat strikes.
NIGERIA BONDS
Nigeria joined a key JP Morgan local currency government bond index on
Monday, becoming the second African country after South Africa to be included
in a widely followed index thanks to its improving liquidity levels.
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan shilling KES= ended flat at 85.20/40 per dollar on Monday after
the central bank absorbed excess liquidity, while players looked to the
prospect of another rate cut in November.
On the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the NSE 20-Share index
marginally declined for the second day in a row, fell 0.2 percent, or 6.28
points, to 3,965.75.
KENYA TEA
Kenya's tea export earnings are expected to rise 1 percent year on year to
110 billion shillings ($1.30 billion) in 2012, despite a forecast drop in
production, the industry regulator said on Monday.
KENYA EXPLORATION
British explorer Tullow Oil Plc and its Canadian partner Africa Oil
Corp started drilling a third well in Kenya, extending a campaign to
discover more reserves after finding oil in the east African country earlier
this year.
Also, Kenya wants licensed oil and gas explorers to speed up their work
to meet the terms of their contracts, and may invoke its right to cash in
their guarantees if they fail to do so, a senior Ministry of Energy official
said.
UGANDA REFINERY
Egypt's Citadel Capital could be an investor in Uganda's proposed $2.5
billion oil refinery project, the Egyptian private equity firm's managing
director said.
GHANA T-BILL
The Bank of Ghana said on Monday that the yield on its 91-day bill rose to
23.09 percent at a Sept. 28 auction from 23.08 percent at the last auction.
IVORY COAST COCOA
Cocoa output from the world's top grower Ivory Coast fell by more than 7
percent to just over 1.4 million tonnes during the 2011-12 season that just
ended, exporters estimated on Monday.
IVORY COAST GOLD TAX
Ivory Coast is open to discussing with miners the rate of a proposed windfall
tax on gold profits but will not back away from the levy meant to capitalise
on soaring world prices for the metal, the country's mines minister said on
Monday.
ANGOLA OIL
The oil price now hovering around $111 per barrel is "a balanced price" that
allows companies to sustain crude oil production levels and invest in
exploration, Angola's oil minister said.
For the latest precious metals report click on
For the latest base metals report click on
For the latest crude oil report click on