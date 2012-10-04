NAIROBI, Oct 4 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday. - - - - - EVENTS: *NIGERIA - Nigeria's cabinet expected to deliver the government's 2013 budget to parliament. Ministers agreed in August to increase spending by 5 percent but reduce the fiscal deficit next year. *ZAMBIA - Bank of Zambia auctions Treasury bills of various maturities worth a total 350 billion kwachas. MAURITIUS - Bank of Mauritius auctions 273-day Treasury bills worth a total 400 million rupees. *KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya auctions 91-day Treasury bills worth 4 billion shillings. *SEYCHELLES - Seychelles' statistics office to release September inflation data anytime starting Thursday. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares steadied on Thursday while the dollar index stayed under pressure, leaving investors who worry about global growth awaiting fresh U.S. economic data and a European Central Bank policy meeting later in the day. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent futures steadied above $108 a barrel on Thursday after a sharp drop in the previous session, with investors waiting for a European Central Bank policy meeting and critical jobs data out of the United States this week for more trading cues. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's rand weakened to a one-month low on Wednesday as commodity currencies came under pressure and the positive effects of inclusion in an influential bond index began to wear off. Stocks ended slightly lower on Wednesday, falling for a second day, with Kumba Iron Ore tumbling nearly 5 percent as wildcat strikes plaguing the mining industry spread to one of its mines. NIGERIA MARKETS The Nigerian naira firmed to its strongest in two weeks against the U.S dollar on the interbank market on Wednesday, supported by dollar sales by a unit of Chevron , traders said. NIGERIA PETROLEUM Indian state-run Bharat Petroleum Corp has signed a deal with Chevron to buy 10,000 barrels per day (bpd) Nigerian crude in the year ending March 31, 2013, two sources familiar with the deal said on Wednesday. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling was steady against the dollar on Wednesday helped by greenback inflows from horticulture - a top foreign exchange earner in the country, while stocks broke a three-day losing streak. The shilling closed at 84.85/95, barely changed from Tuesday's close of 84.80/85.00, while the Nairobi Securities Exchange's main NSE-20 Share index rose 0.3 percent to points, 3,958.62 points. KENYA BOND INDEX Kenya's Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) has launched a new government bonds index that will help investors to better measure the performance of their portfolios. EAST AFRICA EXPLORATION Pan-African oil & gas explorer Simba Energy is to drill its first well in northeast Kenya in 2013, a company executive said on Wednesday, the latest effort by an energy firm to find oil in the east African nation. TANZANIA ECONOMY Tanzania's economic growth rate remained below levels targeted by the government in the second quarter, with slumps in the mining and electricity sectors offsetting a strong performance by transport and communications. TANZANIA- MALAWI BORDER DISPUTE Malawi has cut off dialogue with Tanzania in a long-time territorial dispute concerning Lake Malawi, thought to sit over highly coveted oil and gas reserves. IVORY COAST COCOA Cocoa output from the world's top grower Ivory Coast slipped by a smaller-than-expected 2.3 percent in the 2011-12 season as a decline in smuggling masked weather-related production losses, sector regulator CCC said on Wednesday. CAMEROON AIRLINE Cameroon's government has agreed to buy two Boeing 787 Dreamliners for 218 billion CFA francs ($428.77 million) for its new national carrier Camair-Co. ZAMBIA ECONOMY Zambia's economy is expected to grow by grow by 7.7 percent in 2012 from 6.6 percent last year, partly boosted by reforms in the southern African state, Reserve Bank Governor Michael Gondwe said on Wednesday. MALAWI ECONOMY Malawi will cut its forecast for economic growth of 4.3 percent this year due to contraction in some major sectors, Finance Minister Ken Lipenga said on Wednesday. REGIONAL FUNDS TRANSFER SYSTEM Traders from select sub-Saharan Africa countries will see their money transfer costs slashed by the introduction of a new regional payment system, Rwanda's central bank governor said on Wednesday. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on