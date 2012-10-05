NAIROBI, Oct 5 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Friday.
- - - - -
EVENTS:
*MAURITIUS - Mauritius releases inflation data for September.
*MAURITIUS - Bank of Mauritius auctions 364-day Treasury bills worth a
total 400 million rupees.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares rose and the euro clung on to most of its overnight gains on
Friday as investors awaited a key U.S. jobs report, with positive
sentiment sustained after the European Central Bank said it was ready to
buy bonds of troubled euro zone countries.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent futures slipped towards $112 per barrel on Friday, but is on course
to end a choppy week nearly flat as rising tensions in the Middle East
battled with perennial worries about the global economy and oil demand.
WORLD FOOD PRICES
World food prices rose in September and are seen remaining close to levels
reached during the 2008 food crisis, the United Nations' food agency said
on Thursday, while cutting its forecast for global cereal output.
WORLD BANK REFORMS
The head of the World Bank said on Thursday he is preparing broad reforms
at the development lender to make it more effective in ending global
poverty and will discuss the changes with member countries at meetings in
Tokyo next week.
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
AFRICA STOCKS
For the latest news on African stocks, click on
AFRICA CURRENCIES
A rate cut by Uganda's central bank this week, the fifth in a row, is
likely to weaken the shilling as foreign investors back out of the
country's increasingly low-yielding debt. Kenya's shilling is expected to
hold steady.
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South African stocks rose for the first time in three sessions on Thursday
with mining shares among the gainers as higher commodity prices and a
weaker rand helped offset labour unrest in the nation's mines.
The rand extended losses against the dollar, hitting an 11-week low as
waves of strikes across the mining industry continued to dent sentiment
toward local assets.
NIGERIA MARKETS
Nigeria plans to issue 171.83 billion naira ($1.09 billion) in treasury
bills ranging from 3-month to 1-year maturities at its regular bi-monthly
debt auction on Oct. 11, the central bank said on Thursday.
NIGERIA DANGOTE FLOUR
Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote on Thursday sold 63 percent of Dangote
Flour to South African consumer goods firm Tiger Brands
in a deal worth $188 million, brokers said.
KENYA MARKETS
Kenya's stock market inched up on Thursday, driven by a jump in shares of
Equity Bank as investors cheered the appointment of new senior
managers to drive expansion and strategy.
The shilling closed the day flat against the dollar, while the Nairobi
Securities Exchange's main NSE-20 share index added 2.43 points
to close at 3,961.05 points, rising for a second day in a row.
UGANDA POLITICS
Police in Uganda on Thursday arrested Kizza Besigye, the country's most
prominent opposition leader, after firing teargas to disperse his
supporters at an anti-government rally in Kampala, the police said.
SEYCHELLES INFLATION
Consumer prices in Seychelles rose 0.3 percent in September from a month
before, pushing the year-on-year inflation rate SCCPIY=ECI to 7.7 percent
from 7.8 percent in August, the government statistics office said on
Friday.
For the latest precious metals report click on
For the latest base metals report click on
For the latest crude oil report click on