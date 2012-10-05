NAIROBI, Oct 5 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday. - - - - - EVENTS: *MAURITIUS - Mauritius releases inflation data for September. *MAURITIUS - Bank of Mauritius auctions 364-day Treasury bills worth a total 400 million rupees. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares rose and the euro clung on to most of its overnight gains on Friday as investors awaited a key U.S. jobs report, with positive sentiment sustained after the European Central Bank said it was ready to buy bonds of troubled euro zone countries. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent futures slipped towards $112 per barrel on Friday, but is on course to end a choppy week nearly flat as rising tensions in the Middle East battled with perennial worries about the global economy and oil demand. WORLD FOOD PRICES World food prices rose in September and are seen remaining close to levels reached during the 2008 food crisis, the United Nations' food agency said on Thursday, while cutting its forecast for global cereal output. WORLD BANK REFORMS The head of the World Bank said on Thursday he is preparing broad reforms at the development lender to make it more effective in ending global poverty and will discuss the changes with member countries at meetings in Tokyo next week. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA CURRENCIES A rate cut by Uganda's central bank this week, the fifth in a row, is likely to weaken the shilling as foreign investors back out of the country's increasingly low-yielding debt. Kenya's shilling is expected to hold steady. SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South African stocks rose for the first time in three sessions on Thursday with mining shares among the gainers as higher commodity prices and a weaker rand helped offset labour unrest in the nation's mines. The rand extended losses against the dollar, hitting an 11-week low as waves of strikes across the mining industry continued to dent sentiment toward local assets. NIGERIA MARKETS Nigeria plans to issue 171.83 billion naira ($1.09 billion) in treasury bills ranging from 3-month to 1-year maturities at its regular bi-monthly debt auction on Oct. 11, the central bank said on Thursday. NIGERIA DANGOTE FLOUR Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote on Thursday sold 63 percent of Dangote Flour to South African consumer goods firm Tiger Brands in a deal worth $188 million, brokers said. KENYA MARKETS Kenya's stock market inched up on Thursday, driven by a jump in shares of Equity Bank as investors cheered the appointment of new senior managers to drive expansion and strategy. The shilling closed the day flat against the dollar, while the Nairobi Securities Exchange's main NSE-20 share index added 2.43 points to close at 3,961.05 points, rising for a second day in a row. UGANDA POLITICS Police in Uganda on Thursday arrested Kizza Besigye, the country's most prominent opposition leader, after firing teargas to disperse his supporters at an anti-government rally in Kampala, the police said. SEYCHELLES INFLATION Consumer prices in Seychelles rose 0.3 percent in September from a month before, pushing the year-on-year inflation rate SCCPIY=ECI to 7.7 percent from 7.8 percent in August, the government statistics office said on Friday. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on