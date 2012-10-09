NAIROBI, Oct 9 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday. - - - - - EVENTS BOTSWANA - Bank of Botswana is due to auction 14-day Treasury bills. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares rose on Tuesday but were capped by concerns over global growth prospects, especially in the world's second-biggest economy China, and expected weak U.S. corporate earnings.  WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude futures rose towards $113 a barrel on Tuesday after two days of losses, with supply fears due to escalating tensions in the Middle East prevailing over a sluggish outlook for global demand. SOUTH AFRICA STRIKES * South Africa's local government workers' union said on Monday it would launch a strike over pay in the next few days, the first sign of a wave of labour unrest in Africa's biggest economy spreading from the mines into the public sector. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS * South Africa's rand fell to a 3-1/2 year low against the dollar on Monday and came close of breaching the key 9.0 rand level as mining and other strikes continued to shake investor confidence.  * The impact of Iran's currency slide has reached beyond its borders, hitting shares of MTN Group , the South African mobile operator that derives nearly a tenth of its revenue from the Middle Eastern country. NIGERIA MARKETS * Nigeria's naira currency closed unchanged against the U.S dollar on the interbank market and firmed marginally at the official window on Monday, as dollar sales by oil companies comfortably met rising dollar demand in the market. * Nigeria said on Monday it plans to sell between 160 billion naira and 240 billion naira ($1.02 bln-$1.53 bln) in sovereign bonds ranging between 5 and 10 years in the fourth quarter of the year. NIGERIA SECURITY At least 35 people were killed on Monday when Nigerian soldiers opened fire after a bomb blast struck their convoy in the northeastern city of Maiduguri, nurses at the hospital that received the bodies said. KENYA MARKETS Dollar demand from banks and importers pushed the Kenyan shilling lower on Monday after it failed to break below the 85.00 support level last week, while stocks were dragged lower by Barclays Bank of Kenya . GHANA DEBT The Bank of Ghana will issue 500 million cedis ($264.6 million) worth of three-year government bonds on October 25 to restructure short-term debt, Finance Minister Kwabena Duffuor said on Monday.  MOZAMBIQUE INFLATION Mozambique's inflation edged up to 1.55 percent year-on-year in September from 1.41 percent in August, its statistics agency said on Monday. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on