NAIROBI, Jan 28
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Monday.
EVENTS:
*ANGOLA - Angola's central bank due to release make its decision on the
benchmark interest rate.
*Kenya releases 2012 tea industry performance statistics. Tea is a leading
source of foreign exchange, earning the east African nation $1.27 billion
in 2011.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Tech-heavy South Korean shares dragged down the broader Asian share index
on Monday on fears of weaker earnings, but improving economic prospects in
Europe and solid U.S. profit reports underpinned sentiment.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude held steady above $113 per barrel on Monday ahead of a U.S.
Federal Reserve policy meeting and key employment data due later this week
that will be scoured for further signs of recovery in the world's biggest
oil consumer.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
AFRICA DEBT
A 3-year bond auction in Uganda next week is likely to be well received by
local investors, while there should be decent demand for Kenyan Treasury
bills, which are offering better returns than most other
instruments.
AFRICA INVESTMENT
Emerging economies, including many in Africa, are enjoying some of the
strongest GDP growth rates in the world but much of this growth is an
illusion and could be detrimental over the long term, a new book says.
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
The South African rand changed course against the dollar on Friday and
strengthened when traders booked profits after it breached a crucial level
in the previous session.
Stocks pulled back from record peaks on Friday, ending lower as
heavyweight gold producers including AngloGold fell on faltering
investor confidence in the precious metal's safe-haven value.
NIGERIA MARKETS
Nigerian interbank lending rates rose marginally to an average of 10.83
percent this week, from 10.25 percent last week, as cash flows to treasury
bills and bond sales reduced liquidity in the market, traders said on
Friday.
The country raised 110 billion naira ($698 million) of sovereign bonds
maturing in 2017, 2019 and 2022 on Wednesday, with yields down
across the board.
NIGERIA FIDELITY BANK
Nigeria's Fidelity Bank has mandated Citi to raise $100
million via a two-year loan from the international debt market, to help
increase its foreign currency lending capacity, a senior executive told
Reuters on Friday.
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan shilling held steady against the dollar on Friday,
helped by the central bank selling greenbacks and tightening liquidity in
the market.
UGANDA POLITICS
Leading opposition politician Kizza Besigye was arrested for planning
anti-government riots in the Ugandan capital Kampala, police said on
Saturday.
Besigye has led protests for years aimed at toppling President Yoweri
Museveni, to whom he lost a presidential election in February 2011. He
denounced that poll as fraudulent.
GHANA MARKETS
Shares in consumer goods producer Unilever Ghana Limited and
Guinness Ghana Breweries Limited rose, extending a rally by
Ghana's bourse driven by expectations that firms will soon post strong
results from 2012.
ZIMBABWE DIAMONDS
Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe's ZANU-PF party has told police to
investigate five provincial leaders accused of swindling nearly a million
dollars from diamond mining companies, an apparent image clean-up ahead of
elections expected this year.
ANGOLA FOREX RESERVES
Angola's foreign exchange reserves edged down to $30.60 billion in
December from $30.82 billion in November, the central bank said in a
statement posted on its website on Friday.
