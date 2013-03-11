NAIROBI, March 11 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Monday. - - - - - EVENTS: *MAURITIUS - The Bank of Mauritius' Monetary Policy Committee holds its meeting to decide on its repo rate. It held its key repo rate unchanged at 4.90 percent in November. *MOZAMBIQUE - The central bank announces the latest decision on its benchmark lending rate. *KENYA - Lawyers representing Raila Odinga, runner-up in Kenya's hotly contested presidential elections, to file a case at the Supreme Court challenging the results that led to Uhuru Kenyatta being declared the winner. *ZIMBABWE - Finance Minister Tendai Biti holds a press conference to give update on the economy, which was expected to have contracted sharply last year and slow-down this year. Biti will also talk about funding for a March 16 referendum on a new constitution and elections expected between June/July this year. GLOBAL MARKETS The dollar held near multi-year highs against the yen on Monday after surprisingly strong U.S. labour data, but demand for riskier assets was curbed by a mixed bag of economic data from China painted a patchy economic recovery in the world's second-largest economy. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent futures slipped further below $111 on Monday on demand growth concerns as latest data from China pointed to an uneven economic recovery in the world's second-biggest oil consumer, with a stronger dollar putting additional pressure on prices. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's rand was steady against the dollar on Friday, propped up by increased supply from the mining sector, but it fell from stronger levels after improved U.S. jobs data. South African stocks ended flat on Friday, as a surge in Aspen Pharmacare was offset by selling of mining heavyweights such as Gold Fields and Anglo American . NIGERIA MARKETS Nigeria sold 190 billion naira in treasury bills with maturities ranging from three months to one year, about 40 billion naira more than it had initially offered at this week's auction, central bank said on Friday. It plans to issue 70 billion naira ($443.88 million) in bonds maturing in April 2017 and January 2022 respectively, at its third monthly debt auction of the year on March 13, the Debt Management Office (DMO) said. NIGERIA ISLAMIC BONDS Nigeria has approved new rules allowing companies to issue Islamic bonds this week, a move aimed at attracting Middle Eastern investors, the head of the country's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) told Reuters on Friday. NIGERIA SECURITY Seven foreign hostages kidnapped last month by a Nigerian Islamist group from a construction company compound have been killed, the Italian and Greek foreign ministries said on Sunday. Also, Nigerian security forces said on Saturday they had killed 52 Islamist militants over 10 days of fighting in the northeasterly Borno state, at a cost of only two of their own men, with no civilian deaths. KENYA MARKETS Kenyan shares rallied to a 28-month high on Friday, with foreign investors encouraged by progress in the counting of votes from Monday's presidential election. KENYA ELECTIONS Uhuru Kenyatta, indicted for crimes against humanity, was declared winner of Kenya's presidential election on Saturday, but rival Raila Odinga said he would challenge the outcome in court and asked supporters to avoid violence. For more on Kenya's elections, click on TANZANIA TELECOMS Tanzania's government is set to start talks to buy back a stake in a state-run telecoms company from the local subsidiary of India's Bharti Airtel , gaining full ownership of the telecoms provider, the president's office said on Friday. GUINEA ECONOMY Guinea's economy grew by 3.9 percent last year, roughly one percentage point less than forecast due to political uncertainty surrounding the delay of legislative elections, the government said in a report. GUINEA POLITICS A Guinea court has summoned opposition leaders to appear at a hearing on Thursday after nearly two weeks of protests in which at least eight people have died, officials said on Sunday. Protesters clashed with Guinean police on Friday at a march by thousands of opposition supporters in the coastal capital Conakry, the latest in more than a week of violence stemming from a dispute over legislative elections. GABON OIL WORKERS STRIKE Gabon's powerful ONEP oil workers' union said on Saturday it had begun an unlimited strike to demand the application of a 2010 agreement signed by the government on working conditions. ZIMBABWE ELECTIONS Zimbabwean Finance Minister Tendai Biti said on Saturday the southern African country would struggle to afford the two votes - a referendum and an election - which are due to be held this year in the space of a few months.