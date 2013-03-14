NAIROBI, March 14 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday. - - - - - EVENTS: *KENYA - Energy Regulatory Commission releases its latest fuel price review. New prices stay in force for a month starting on 15th. *KENYA- Central Bank of Kenya auctions 91-day Treasury bills worth 4 billion shillings. *KENYA - British American Investments and Standard Chartered Bank Kenya release their full year 2012 financial results. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares fell on Thursday with regional factors outweighing positive sentiment from another record Wall Street close after strong U.S. retail sales sustained an optimistic growth outlook, while the dollar index stayed near seven-month highs. WORLD OIL PRICES U.S. crude futures fell in early Asian trade on Thursday on a bigger-than-expected rise in stockpiles in the world's top oil consumer, the United States, and as the International Energy Agency trimmed its oil demand growth forecast. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's rand extended losses against the dollar on Wednesday, weakening as much as 1 percent to a new four-year low as weak domestic retail sales data highlighted an economy under stress. South Africa's All-share index edged back from record highs on Wednesday, with retailers such as Mr. Price hit after government data showed store sales had weakened. NIGERIA MARKETS Nigeria's naira fell to its lowest in more than seven months against the U.S. dollar at the interbank market on Wednesday, on low interest from foreign investors in bonds at an auction meant to support the local unit, traders said on Wednesday. NIGERIA EUROBOND Nigeria will issue a $1 billion Eurobond to fund power and gas sector reforms by the end of September, the debt office said on Wednesday, taking advantage of lower yields since the country's inclusion in JP Morgan's emerging market bond index. NIGERIA PETROLEUM LAW Nigeria's legislative committee on its oil bill officially opened on Wednesday, bringing Africa's top energy producer a step closer to ending uncertainty holding up billions of dollars of investment by foreign oil majors. NIGERIA BANK LOAN The IFC, the private sector arm of the World Bank, has approved a $50 million loan to Nigeria's Access Bank to help it finance lending to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Africa's second-biggest economy. KENYA MARKETS Kenyan shares fell on Wednesday as the market corrected from a two-session surge triggered by last week's peaceful election, while the shilling held steady against the dollar. KENYA HORTICULTURE Kenyan industry officials expect stronger horticulture export earnings this year after figures seen by Reuters on Wednesday showed a 3.84 percent fall in 2012. TANZANIA ECONOMY Tanzania's current account deficit narrowed 21.9 percent in the year to January helped by stronger tourism and agricultural output, its central bank said on Wednesday, although gold exports fell slightly. MAURITIUS ECONOMY Mauritius' central bank said on Wednesday it was unlikely to lower interest rates over coming months as it would negatively impact on savings and the lingering risks to inflation. GHANA INFLATION Ghana's annual consumer price inflation jumped to 10.0 percent in February from 8.8 percent the previous month, taking the print into double digits for the first in nearly three years and feeding expectations of an interest rate hold. GABON REFINERY Production at Gabon's sole oil refinery has been halted for three-weeks of planned maintenance, its director said on Wednesday, as a strike by Gabonese oil sector workers entered its fourth day. MALAWI LENDING RATE Malawi's central bank left it main lending rate unchanged at 25 percent for the second time this year, the bank said in a statement posted on its website on Wednesday. MOZAMBIQUE PETROLEUM EXPLORATION Mozambique has delayed an offer of new oil and gas exploration blocks until after proposed revisions to its petroleum law have been passed, a senior official at the National Petroleum Institute (INP) said. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on