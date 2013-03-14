NAIROBI, March 14 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Thursday.
- - - - -
EVENTS:
*KENYA - Energy Regulatory Commission releases its latest fuel price
review. New prices stay in force for a month starting on 15th.
*KENYA- Central Bank of Kenya auctions 91-day Treasury bills worth 4
billion shillings.
*KENYA - British American Investments and Standard Chartered
Bank Kenya release their full year 2012 financial results.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares fell on Thursday with regional factors outweighing positive
sentiment from another record Wall Street close after strong U.S. retail
sales sustained an optimistic growth outlook, while the dollar index
stayed near seven-month highs.
WORLD OIL PRICES
U.S. crude futures fell in early Asian trade on Thursday on a
bigger-than-expected rise in stockpiles in the world's top oil consumer,
the United States, and as the International Energy Agency trimmed its oil
demand growth forecast.
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
AFRICA STOCKS
For the latest news on African stocks, click on
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South Africa's rand extended losses against the dollar on Wednesday,
weakening as much as 1 percent to a new four-year low as weak domestic
retail sales data highlighted an economy under stress.
South Africa's All-share index edged back from record highs on
Wednesday, with retailers such as Mr. Price hit after government
data showed store sales had weakened.
NIGERIA MARKETS
Nigeria's naira fell to its lowest in more than seven months against the
U.S. dollar at the interbank market on Wednesday, on low interest from
foreign investors in bonds at an auction meant to support the local unit,
traders said on Wednesday.
NIGERIA EUROBOND
Nigeria will issue a $1 billion Eurobond to fund power and gas sector
reforms by the end of September, the debt office said on Wednesday,
taking advantage of lower yields since the country's inclusion in JP
Morgan's emerging market bond index.
NIGERIA PETROLEUM LAW
Nigeria's legislative committee on its oil bill officially opened on
Wednesday, bringing Africa's top energy producer a step closer to ending
uncertainty holding up billions of dollars of investment by foreign oil
majors.
NIGERIA BANK LOAN
The IFC, the private sector arm of the World Bank, has approved a $50
million loan to Nigeria's Access Bank to help it finance
lending to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Africa's
second-biggest economy.
KENYA MARKETS
Kenyan shares fell on Wednesday as the market corrected from a
two-session surge triggered by last week's peaceful election, while the
shilling held steady against the dollar.
KENYA HORTICULTURE
Kenyan industry officials expect stronger horticulture export earnings
this year after figures seen by Reuters on Wednesday showed a 3.84
percent fall in 2012.
TANZANIA ECONOMY
Tanzania's current account deficit narrowed 21.9 percent in the year to
January helped by stronger tourism and agricultural output, its central
bank said on Wednesday, although gold exports fell slightly.
MAURITIUS ECONOMY
Mauritius' central bank said on Wednesday it was unlikely to lower
interest rates over coming months as it would negatively impact on
savings and the lingering risks to inflation.
GHANA INFLATION
Ghana's annual consumer price inflation jumped to 10.0 percent in
February from 8.8 percent the previous month, taking the print into
double digits for the first in nearly three years and feeding
expectations of an interest rate hold.
GABON REFINERY
Production at Gabon's sole oil refinery has been halted for three-weeks
of planned maintenance, its director said on Wednesday, as a strike by
Gabonese oil sector workers entered its fourth day.
MALAWI LENDING RATE
Malawi's central bank left it main lending rate unchanged at 25 percent
for the second time this year, the bank said in a statement posted on its
website on Wednesday.
MOZAMBIQUE PETROLEUM EXPLORATION
Mozambique has delayed an offer of new oil and gas exploration blocks
until after proposed revisions to its petroleum law have been passed, a
senior official at the National Petroleum Institute (INP)
said.
For the latest precious metals report click on
For the latest base metals report click on
For the latest crude oil report click on