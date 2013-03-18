NAIROBI, March 18 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Monday. - - - - - GLOBAL MARKETS Stocks and commodities fell sharply in Asia on Monday as investors were rattled by a radical bailout plan for Cyprus and piled into safer assets including the U.S. dollar and gold. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude dropped more than $1 to below $109 a barrel on Monday in its steepest fall in nearly three weeks as the dollar strengthened after an unusual bailout proposal for Cyprus threatened to trigger fresh turmoil in the euro zone. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS Global equity markets weighed on South African stocks on Friday and an imminent index reconstruction pushed stocks such as telecoms giant MTN lower. South Africa's rand was slightly weaker against the dollar on Friday though it looked set to end the week on a firmer footing after slumping to a new 4-year low on Thursday. NIGERIA INFLATION Nigerian consumer inflation rose to 9.5 percent in February, from 9 percent in January although still within the central bank's single digit target, the statistics bureau said on Saturday. ANGOLA OIL Eni has made a ninth oil discovery in Block 15/06, which lies in deep water off the coast of Angola, the Italian oil and gas company said on Friday. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling weakened on Friday, hurt by greater corporate demand for the dollar, while shares fell again as investors waited for Prime Minister Raila Odinga to file a Supreme Court petition contesting the presidential poll outcome.  KENYA RESERVES Kenya's central bank said on Friday its official usable foreign exchange reserves rose to $4.992 billion in the week to Friday from $4.953 billion a week earlier. GHANA T-BILL The Bank of Ghana said on Saturday that the yield on its 91-day bill rose to 22.8408 percent at a March 15 auction from 22.7625 percent at the last auction. TANZANIA INFLATION Tanzanian inflation maintained its downward trend in February, due mainly to slower rises in commodity prices, official data showed on Friday. UGANDA CURRENCY The Ugandan shilling firmed on Friday, as commercial banks reduced dollar holdings amidst a slump in demand from corporates who are due to pay mid-month tax bills in the local currency. MAURITIUS * Foreign direct investment (FDI) into Mauritius grew by 33.9 percent in 2012 to 12.66 billion rupees ($408.06 million), official central bank data showed on Friday. * The weighted average yield on Mauritius' 273-day Treasury bills inched down to 2.35 percent at auction on Friday from 2.74 percent at the previous sale, the central bank said. ZAMBIA EX-PRESIDENT Zambia's parliament stripped former President Rupiah Banda of immunity from prosecution on Friday, clearing the way for investigators to arrest him for corruption-related offences. MALAWI TOBACCO The European Union's plans for tough new anti-smoking rules would break international trade rules, Malawi has told the World Trade Organization, signalling a potential legal challenge from the developing world. ZIMBABWE VOTE Zimbabweans look set to endorse a new constitution curbing the presidency, early results showed on Sunday, in a step toward elections to determine whether Robert Mugabe adds to three decades in power. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on