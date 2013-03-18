NAIROBI, March 18 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Monday.
- - - - -
GLOBAL MARKETS
Stocks and commodities fell sharply in Asia on Monday as
investors were rattled by a radical bailout plan for Cyprus
and piled into safer assets including the U.S. dollar and
gold.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude dropped more than $1 to below $109 a barrel on
Monday in its steepest fall in nearly three weeks as the
dollar strengthened after an unusual bailout proposal for
Cyprus threatened to trigger fresh turmoil in the euro zone.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
Global equity markets weighed on South African stocks on
Friday and an imminent index reconstruction pushed stocks such
as telecoms giant MTN lower.
South Africa's rand was slightly weaker against the dollar
on Friday though it looked set to end the week on a firmer
footing after slumping to a new 4-year low on Thursday.
NIGERIA INFLATION
Nigerian consumer inflation rose to 9.5 percent in February,
from 9 percent in January although still within the central
bank's single digit target, the statistics bureau said on
Saturday.
ANGOLA OIL
Eni has made a ninth oil discovery in Block 15/06,
which lies in deep water off the coast of Angola, the Italian
oil and gas company said on Friday.
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan shilling weakened on Friday, hurt by greater
corporate demand for the dollar, while shares fell again as
investors waited for Prime Minister Raila Odinga to file a
Supreme Court petition contesting the presidential poll
outcome.
KENYA RESERVES
Kenya's central bank said on Friday its official usable
foreign exchange reserves rose to $4.992 billion
in the week to Friday from $4.953 billion a week earlier.
GHANA T-BILL
The Bank of Ghana said on Saturday that the yield on its
91-day bill rose to 22.8408 percent at a March 15 auction from
22.7625 percent at the last auction.
TANZANIA INFLATION
Tanzanian inflation maintained its downward trend in February,
due mainly to slower rises in commodity prices, official data
showed on Friday.
UGANDA CURRENCY
The Ugandan shilling firmed on Friday, as commercial
banks reduced dollar holdings amidst a slump in demand from
corporates who are due to pay mid-month tax bills in the local
currency.
MAURITIUS
* Foreign direct investment (FDI) into Mauritius grew by 33.9
percent in 2012 to 12.66 billion rupees ($408.06 million),
official central bank data showed on Friday.
* The weighted average yield on Mauritius' 273-day Treasury
bills inched down to 2.35 percent at auction on Friday from
2.74 percent at the previous sale, the central bank said.
ZAMBIA EX-PRESIDENT
Zambia's parliament stripped former President Rupiah Banda of
immunity from prosecution on Friday, clearing the way for
investigators to arrest him for corruption-related offences.
MALAWI TOBACCO
The European Union's plans for tough new anti-smoking rules
would break international trade rules, Malawi has told the
World Trade Organization, signalling a potential legal
challenge from the developing world.
ZIMBABWE VOTE
Zimbabweans look set to endorse a new constitution curbing the
presidency, early results showed on Sunday, in a step toward
elections to determine whether Robert Mugabe adds to three
decades in power.
