NAIROBI, March 21 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday. - - - - - EVENTS: * KENYA - The Central Bank of Kenya to auction 91-day Treasury Bills worth 3 billion shillings ($35.03 million). * ZAMBIA - Bank of Zambia auctions 45,000 kwachas ($8,400) of the 91-day T-bill, 50,000 kwachas of the 182-day T-bill, 55,000 of the 273-day T-bill and 100,000 of the 364-day T-bill. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares inched higher and the dollar steadied on Thursday, supported by a pick-up in China's manufacturing sector and a commitment by the U.S. Federal Reserve to maintain an accommodative monetary stance. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude held steady above $108 a barrel on Thursday as China manufacturing data pointed to a better fuel demand outlook in the world's second largest oil user, offsetting lingering worries about contagion in the euro zone from Cyprus's woes.  EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA TOURISM New hotels are springing up across Africa, despite the trials of bureaucratic delay and poor infrastructure, to take advantage of an increasing number of tourists and business travellers serving a growing middle class. SOUTH AFRICA RAND South Africa faces the risk of a huge exodus of foreign investors who are seeing the plunge in the rand's value rapidly erode their stock and bond returns. SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS * South Africa's rand fell to a fresh four-year low against the dollar on Wednesday after the Reserve Bank reiterated that it does not target a level for the rand exchange rate. * South African stocks ended a see-saw session a touch lower on Wednesday as investors juggled worries about demand for metals with hopes European leaders would avert a financial meltdown in the region. * South African financial markets are closed for a national holiday on Thursday. NIGERIA CURRENCY Nigeria's naira currency weakened marginally against the U.S dollar on the interbank in thin trade on Wednesday, as fear of central bank intervention kept the market from taking too bearish a position, traders said. NIGERIA BONDS Nigeria plans to raise between 230-410 billion naira ($1.45-$2.58 bln) in sovereign bonds ranging between 5 and 20 years in the second quarter of the year, the Debt Management Office (DMO) said on Wednesday. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling was steady against the dollar on Wednesday, hampered by concern over a constitutional challenge to the result of this month's presidential elections, while shares were mixed. KENYA T-BILLS/BONDS * The yield on Kenya's 10-year Treasury bond rose to 13.720 percent at auction on Wednesday from 13.630 percent at the previous sale in July, the central bank said. * The weighted average yield on Kenya's 364-day Treasury bills rose at an oversubscribed sale on Wednesday to 12.674 percent from 12.595 percent previously, the central bank said. KENYA PRESIDENCY-ELECT ICC TRIAL The chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) said on Wednesday that Kenya president-elect Uhuru Kenyatta would face a trial on charges of crimes against humanity but when that would happen was unknown. KENYA VOTE CHALLENGE Kenya's chief justice ordered political figures on Wednesday to stop making comments outside court about an appeal against this month's election result, stamping his authority on a case seen as a major test of the country's democratic system. GHANA STOCKS Shares in banking stocks rise, lifted by investors taking positions ahead of dividend payments, to push the GSE Composite index up for eighth straight session gain, traders said. TANZANIA BONDS The yield on Tanzanian 10-year Treasury bonds fell at auction on Wednesday to 14.28 percent from 15.82 percent at a previous auction in November. UGANDA CURRENCY The Ugandan shilling fell 0.4 percent against the dollar on Wednesday, weakened by growing demand for the U.S. currency from commercial banks and the manufacturing and energy sectors. UGANDA PENSIONS FUND Uganda's sole state pension fund said on Wednesday it would start investing in Kenyan debt and equities and establish a private equity fund to expand its Ugandan investments into unlisted companies. MAURITIUS T-BOND The weighted average yield on Mauritius' 3-year Treasury bond dropped to 3.55 percent from 4.06 percent at the sale of a similar bond on Feb. 14, the central bank said on Wednesday. MOZAMBIQUE GAS Italy's Eni is open to talks with Gazprom about a possible partnership in Mozambique but is not aware of any interest from the Russian state gas monopoly in buying a stake in its gas assets there. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on ($1 = 85.6500 Kenyan shillings) ($1 = 5.3800 Zambian kwachas) ($1 = 85.6500 Kenyan shillings)