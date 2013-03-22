NAIROBI, March 22 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday. - - - - - GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares hovered near their lowest in nearly three months on Friday and the euro was under pressure as investors grew concerned about a possible debt default by Cyprus and deteriorating economic activity in the euro zone. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude held above $107 a barrel on Friday, but was still on track for a second straight week of losses as Cyprus scrambled to raise money to avert a financial meltdown that could disrupt the euro zone's recovery and diminish its oil demand. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA CURRENCIES Kenya's shilling is seen under pressure from market concerns about a legal challenge to this month's presidential election and routine end-month dollar demand, while central bank interventions are seen keeping Nigeria's naira rangebound. SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South African financial markets reopen on Friday after remaining closed for a national holiday on Thursday. NIGERIA POWER All of the preferred bidders for the 15 electricity firms that Nigeria is privatising met a deadline on Thursday to pay a quarter of their bids, the government said, a milestone in the country's efforts to end crippling power shortages. NIGERIA OIL SAVINGS Nigeria will make a second $1 billion withdrawal from its Excess Crude Account (ECA) by next month to distribute to its three tiers of government for projects, reducing its oil savings to $6.82 billion, the state minister for finance said on Thursday. NIGERIA ECOBANK SUSPENSION Nigeria's stock market regulator said on Thursday it had suspended Ecobank from all capital market activities because of irregularities surrounding a loan. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling edged down on Thursday as importers bought dollars ahead of the usual month-end rush, while shares dipped for the seventh straight session. KENYA T-BILLS The weighted average yield on Kenya's benchmark 91-day Treasury bills rose to 10.318 percent at an oversubscribed sale on Thursday from 10.097 percent at last week's sale, the central bank said. GHANA STOCKS The GSE Composite index extends its winning streak to nine consecutive days as shares in banking, energy and consumer goods stocks rally. IVORY COAST UK-based emerging markets power company Globeleq has begun construction of a 139-megawatt expansion at its thermal power station in Ivory Coast, the company said on Thursday. TANZANIA OIL RESERVES Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation is seeking oil products for delivery over a one-year period to build a National Strategic Petroleum Reserve, a tender document showed on Thursday. UGANDA CURRENCY The Ugandan shilling fell 0.4 percent against the dollar on Wednesday, weakened by growing demand for the U.S. currency from commercial banks and the manufacturing and energy sectors. MAURITIUS TRADE The Mauritius trade deficit narrowed 3.6 percent to 6.21 billion Mauritius rupees ($199.36 million) in January from a year ago on higher exports, official data showed on Thursday. SOUTH SUDAN OIL South Sudan said on Thursday it is pressing ahead with studies into new oil pipelines to Kenya and Djibouti following a deal to restore exports through onetime civil war foe Sudan. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on