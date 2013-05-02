NAIROBI, May 2 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Thursday.
EVENTS:
KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya auctions 91-day,1821-day and
364-day treasury bills worth a total 11 billion shillings.
*ZAMBIA - Bank of Zambia auctions 450 million kwacha worth
of 91-day,182-day,273-day and 364-day Treasury bills.
RWANDA - World Bank holds a news conference to release a
report on the Ease of Doing Business in East Africa.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Growing doubts over the health of global economies pushed
Asian shares lower on Thursday, adding to investor caution
before the European Central Bank meeting later in the day
that could see interest rates cut to support growth.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent oil steadied near $100 a barrel on Thursday, holding
close to two-week lows hit in the previous session, as
growing worries about the U.S. and Chinese economies muddied
the outlook for oil demand from the top two consumers.
EMERGING MARKETS
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South African stocks fell for a third straight trading
session on Tuesday with platinum mining company Lonmin
pushing the bourse lower due to production concerns
at the world's number three producer of the white metal.
The rand firmed against the dollar on Tuesday after data
showing South Africa's trade deficit narrowed in March,
though it faltered in early trade, briefly breaching the 9.0
level.
NIGERIA MARKETS
Nigeria's foreign reserves rose to $48.84 billion by April
26, 0.59 percent up on the previous month, the latest
figures from the central bank showed on Tuesday, as Africa's
top energy producer booked more savings from its crude
exports.
NIGERIA PETROLEUM
Nigeria looks set for its lowest crude oil exports in nearly
four years in June, shipping lists showed on Tuesday,
highlighting how badly theft from pipelines is affecting
Africa's largest economy.
Also, Britain's Heritage Oil is looking for
further acquisitions in Nigeria, months after switching its
main focus to the problematic Niger Delta region where
performance of its field has to date been erratic.
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan shilling was steady on Tuesday, with
traders saying the currency could strengthen as tea
exporters sell dollars, while market heavyweights lifted the
main share index.
KENYA INFLATION
Kenya's year inflation rate edged up to 4.14
percent in the year to April from 4.11 percent a month
earlier, official data showed on Tuesday, raising the
likelihood the central bank would leave its key lending rate
on hold next week.
KENYA WAGES
Kenya's new president announced a 14 percent increase in the
minimum wage on Wednesday to help cushion the lowest earners
from the high cost of living.
KENYA REFINERY
Kenya's sole refinery is seeking to raise $1.2 billion to
expand its facilities and increase its crude handling
capacity to 4 million tonnes of crude per year by 2018 from
1.6 million now, the refinery's manager said on Tuesday.
UGANDA INFLATION
Falling food prices slowed Uganda's headline inflation rate
in the year to April but analysts still broadly expected the
central bank to leave its key lending rate unchanged for a
fifth straight month this week.
UGANDA TELECOMS
MTN's Uganda unit is considering buying rival local
telecom firms following the agreed merger of the country's
No.2 and No.3 operators, its chairman said on Wednesday.
TANZANIA NATURAL GAS
British gas firm BG Group said it will present the
Tanzanian government with proposed locations for a huge
liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in the next few months,
as the project moves ahead after another successful drilling
test.
MOZAMBIQUE NATURAL GAS
Algerian state energy firm Sonatrach is in talks to buy a
stake in Mozambique offshore gas projects operated by
Italy's Eni and Anadarko Petroleum Corp ,
its chief executive was quoted as saying on Tuesday.
GHANA COCOA
Ghana's cocoa purchases reached 626,285 tonnes by April 18
since the season started on Oct. 12, down 14 percent from
the same period last year, data from industry regulator
Cocobod showed on Tuesday.
LIBERIA RESOURCE CONTRACTS
Almost all the $8 billion worth of resource contracts signed
by Liberia since 2009 have violated its laws, according to a
draft audit report commissioned by the government, casting
doubt on anti-graft and good governance efforts under
President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.
ZAMBIA FUEL PRICES
Zambia on Tuesday increased the price of fuel by more than
21 percent after removing a subsidy that it introduced to
keep prices low, Energy Minister Yamfwa Mukanga said.
