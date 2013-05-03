NAIROBI, May 3 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday. - - - - - EVENTS: *UGANDA - Bank of Uganda announces its decision on the Central Bank Rate. It held its main interest rate at 12 percent in April. *MAURITIUS - Bank of Mauritius auctions 273-day Treasury bills worth a total 600 million rupees. GLOBAL MARKETS Global equity markets rallied but the euro slumped against the dollar on Thursday after the European Central Bank cut interest rates to an all-time low and its president suggested the possibility of negative deposit rates in the future. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude held below $103 a barrel on Friday, holding on to most of its steep gains from the previous session when an interest rate cut by the European Central Bank boosted investors' appetite for riskier assets. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA CURRENCIES The Zambian kwacha could come under pressure next week on lower copper prices, while in Ghana strong corporate demand for dollars is likely to keep the cedi near all-time lows. SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South African stocks ended higher on Thursday, breaking a three session decline, as retailers such as Massmart and Shoprite recovered from valuation worries. Government bond yields hit record lows again on Thursday and the rand firmed against both the dollar and euro as policy easing in Europe spurred demand for high-yielding assets. NIGERIA MARKETS Nigerian stocks rose to their highest level in more than three weeks on Thursday, lifted by a 10 percent gain in biggest listed firm Dangote Cement to an unprecedented high, traders said. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling firmed slightly on Thursday on reduced corporate dollar demand, while mobile phone service provider Safaricom lifted Nairobi's main share index. KENYA BUDGET Kenya plans to cut its domestic borrowing in the fiscal year from July to help reduce its overall debt, and will target 114.1 billion shillings ($1.4 billion) in domestic issues, a finance ministry paper showed on Thursday. EAST AFRICA BUSINESS REFORMS A trading bloc of East African economies are making it easier for businesses to work, but performance among the five varies widely and reforms are needed to boost trade and investment, the World Bank said on Thursday. MOZAMBIQUE ECONOMY Mozambique has trimmed this year's economic growth forecast to 7 percent from 8 percent due to the impact of heavy floods that hit the southern African nation in January, according to a government report released this week. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on