NAIROBI, May 6 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Monday. - - - - - EVENTS: *KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya meets to set key rate GLOBAL MARKETS Asian stocks rose on Monday as investors gave the thumbs up to an upbeat U.S. labour force report that sent Wall Street to an all-time closing high last week, while the dollar held its ground against the yen. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent futures rose to the highest in nearly a month above $105 per barrel on Monday as an Israeli air strike on a Syrian military facility over the weekend stoked supply disruption worries from the Middle East. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA CURRENCIES The Zambian kwacha could come under pressure this week on lower copper prices, while in Ghana strong corporate demand for dollars is likely to keep the cedi near all-time lows. SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South African stocks climbed to one-month closing highs on Friday, boosted by global peers and upbeat U.S. jobs data, but the country's No. 3 bullion producer Harmony Gold fell sharply after posting a loss. South Africa's rand edged up to a 3-week high against the dollar on Friday as better-than-expected U.S. jobs data kept riskier but high-yielding emerging market currencies generally well-supported. NIGERIA MARKETS Nigerian stocks rose by almost two percent on Friday to a level last seen in 2008, helped by gains in conglomerate UACN, banking and cement stocks. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling held steady on Friday with traders expecting it to firm in coming sessions on dollar inflows from the tea sector and foreign funds moving into local debt and equity markets. SEYCHELLES INFLATION Seychelles' year-on-year rate of inflation dropped to 5.3 percent in April from 6.5 percent a month earlier, official data showed on Monday. ANGOLA: Angola has introduced tougher regulations for banks on ownership disclosure, auditing and risk management, responding to international calls for increased transparency and supervision in the oil-rich country's booming financial sector. RWANDA STOCK EXCHANGE Rwanda expects two companies, Commercial Bank of Rwanda (BCR) and the airline RwandAir, to list on the country's fledgling stock market soon, the head of Rwanda's Capital Market Authority (CMA) said. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on