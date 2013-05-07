NAIROBI, May 7 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Tuesday.
EVENTS:
*KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya meets to set key rate
*MAURITIUS - Inflation data due for release
*BOTSWANA - Bank of Botswana is due to auction a 14 day
T-bill
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares were capped on Tuesday by caution over weak
global growth data, but Japanese equities scaled a near
five-year peak after the Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX
closed at a record high overnight on renewed hopes for a
steady U.S. recovery.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent futures slipped back towards $105 a barrel on Tuesday
as investors saw the recent surge in prices as an opportunity
to sell and book profits, with concerns of an escalation in
tensions in the Middle East helping to stem losses.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
AFRICA CURRENCIES
The Zambian kwacha could come under pressure this week on
lower copper prices, while in Ghana strong corporate demand
for dollars is likely to keep the cedi near all-time lows.
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South African stocks extended gains for a third straight
session on Monday as oversold mining companies such as
Harmony Gold clawed back some of their recent
losses.
South Africa's rand edged lower against the dollar on
Monday amid thin trade due to holidays in Britain and Japan
and a slightly weaker euro.
NIGERIA LNG
Nigeria's Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) exports have been
delayed after a security agency blocked ships from accessing
the Bonny terminal from May 3 to May 5, the state-LNG firm
said on Monday.
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan shilling weakened after the central bank said on
Monday it had moved its policy meeting to Tuesday, spurring
market players to buy dollars as they bet on an interest rate
cut.
KENYA REMITTANCES
Remittances sent by Kenyans living abroad dipped to $103.4
million in March from $106.2 million in the same month last
year, central bank data showed. [ID:
MADAGASCAR
Madagascar will go ahead with a planned presidential election
in July, an international mediator said, days after the
leader of the Indian Ocean island reneged on a promise not to
run.
ZIMBABWE MINING
Zimbabwe will consult with the mining industry before
imposing any new taxes on the sector to help fund elections
set for July, the country's mines minister said on Monday.
