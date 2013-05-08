NAIROBI, May 8 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
*TANZANIA - Inflation data due to be released
*KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya auctions 182-day T-bills
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares rose to their highest in nearly two years on
Wednesday, as strong Chinese trade data added to positive
sentiment already bolstered by record highs overnight for
U.S. and German stocks.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent oil steadied above $104 a barrel on Wednesday,
recovering from earlier losses after data from China showed
crude imports by the world's No.2 consumer rose in April,
although concerns over faltering global demand growth kept
gains in check.
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
AFRICA STOCKS
For the latest news on African stocks, click on
AFRICA CURRENCIES
The Zambian kwacha could come under pressure this week on
lower copper prices, while in Ghana strong corporate demand
for dollars is likely to keep the cedi near all-time lows.
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South African stocks broke a three-day rise on Tuesday,
weighed down by share price drops at gold companies such as
Gold Fields as investors nervously await economic
data from top metals consumer China.
South Africa's rand was back under pressure on Tuesday in
a market increasingly seeing the chance of a domestic rate
cut this year to boost growth and in line with cuts in
developed markets.
KENYA RATES
Kenya's central bank cut its benchmark lending rate
by 100 basis points to 8.5 percent, resuming an
easing path after pausing during the elections in March.
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan shilling, steady on Tuesday, is expected to weaken
following the central bank's cut in its key lending rate
which was announced after markets closed.
KENYA ENERGY
Kenya's Lake Turkana Wind Power project secured a $149.5
million loan from the African Development Bank (AfDB) on
Tuesday which officials expect to help speed full funding of
one of Africa's largest wind projects.
NIGER
Niger has increased budgetary spending for 2013 by six
percent in part to help cover the costs of a military
deployment aimed at driving al Qaeda-linked Islamist rebels
out of its West African neighbour Mali.
MAURITIUS INFLATION
Mauritius' annual average inflation rate was
steady at 3.6 percent in April, the same level as it was in
the year to March, the statistics office said on Tuesday.
SOMALIA AID
Somalia won international pledges of extra cash and military
assistance on Tuesday at a major conference convened to help
the East African country cope with the twin threats of
Islamic militancy and piracy.
SOUTH SUDAN OIL
South Sudan's first oil export shipment since January 2012
has reached Sudan, state news agency SUNA said on Tuesday, in
the latest sign of a thaw between the longtime foes.
SUDAN OIL
Sudan looked set to receive $2 billion in oil pipeline fees
from South Sudan by the end of 2014 and should prioritise
overhauling its agricultural sector with the money, the
International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Tuesday.
