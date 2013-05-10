NAIROBI, May 10 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday. - - - - - EVENTS: *RWANDA - Inflation data due today GLOBAL MARKETS Japanese equities soared to a 5-1/2-year peak on Friday as the dollar's break above the symbolic 100 yen level underpinned sentiment, while Asian shares fell as global equities took a breather from recent rallies overnight. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent oil edged down on Friday, trading in a tight range above $104 a barrel as stronger signs of a U.S. recovery and persistent doubts over the Chinese economy gave mixed signals about demand from the world's top two consumers. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA CURRENCIES Ghana's cedi could get support from the central bank intervening by selling dollars, while the Kenyan shilling is likely to firm on dollar inflows from foreign investors seeking to buy local shares. SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South African government bonds rallied on Thursday on rising expectations for an interest rate cut soon after data showed that factory output contracted in March. South African stocks edged lower on Thursday on profit taking, while the news of a potential new offer for drugmaker Adcock Ingram AIPJ.J pushed that stock up more than 8 percent to an all-time high. NIGERIA GDP Nigeria's economy grew 6.6 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2013, down from 6.9 percent in the fourth quarter of last year, due to slower growth in the non-oil sector, the central bank said in a report on Thursday. NIGERIA MARKETS The Nigerian naira firmed to a one-month high against the U.S. dollar on the interbank market on Thursday, supported by dollar flows from offshore investors buying local treasury bills, traders said. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling was steady on Thursday, supported by foreign investors buying local shares, which rose for a seventh straight session. KENYA ENERGY Kenya's government has rejected a proposal by state-controlled power distributor Kenya Power to triple a fixed monthly charge paid by industries, saying the move would hurt the ability of Kenyan businesses to compete. ETHIOPIA INFLATION Ethiopia's inflation rate slowed to 6.1 percent in the year to April from 7.6 percent in March, helped by a sharp drop in food price inflation, official data showed on Thursday. CONGO IMF The IMF is ready to open talks with the Democratic Republic of Congo for a new programme after authorities provided more information on a controversial mining deal that caused the last loan programme to be scrapped, its local representive said. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on