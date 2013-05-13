The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Monday.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Oil and gold prices fell on Monday as the dollar
strengthened, dragging Asian shares lower, but Japanese
equities outperformed on the back of the yen's slide to a
fresh 4-1/2-year low against the U.S. currency.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent futures slipped towards $103 a barrel on Monday as the
dollar stayed firm, with renewed worries of a slowdown in
demand growth from the world's top oil consumer the United
States further weighing on sentiment.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
AFRICA DEBT
Yields are expected to fall at treasury debt auctions in
Nigeria and Kenya next week, but Uganda yields could climb.
AFRICA GROWTH
Africa's economic development is being held back by a
"hemorrhage" of illicit financial flows, which may be getting
worse, the African Development Bank said on Friday, calling
for reforms to stem the losses.
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
* South Africa's rand fell as much as 1.3 percent against the
dollar on Friday and bonds followed suit, tracking a weaker
euro and as news of job cuts at mining firm Amplats rekindled
strike fears.
* South African stocks fell for a second consecutive session
on Friday, after lower metals prices weighed on commodity
shares and Anglo American Platinum fell after
announcing a revised restructuring plan for its operations.
NIGERIA MARKETS
* Nigeria has appointed Citi Bank and Deutsche Bank
to lead manage a $1 billion planned Eurobond, the
head of the debt management office (DMO) told Reuters.
* Nigerian interbank lending rates were flat at an average of
13.25 percent on Friday as aggressive liquidity mopping-up by
the central bank offset cash flow from matured treasury
bills, traders said.
* Shares in Nigeria's United Bank for Africa (UBA)
rose 7.08 percent in volatile trading on Friday, after the
top-tier lender said it posted 52.01 billion naira ($330 mln)
in pretax profits for full year 2012.
KENYA MARKETS
Kenya's main share index snapped a seven session rally on
Friday, dragged down by power stocks after the government
rejected a proposed tariff increase by electricity
distributor Kenya Power .
GHANA BANKING
Ghana's central bank is likely to approve a bid by South
Africa's FirstRand to acquire a 75 percent stake in
Accra-based Merchant Bank soon, it said on Friday.
MAURITIUS DEBT
The weighted average yield on Mauritius' 364-day Treasury
bills rose to 2.32 percent at auction on Friday from 2.31
percent at the previous sale, the central bank said.
RWANDA INFLATION
Rwanda's urban inflation rose to 4.37 percent in the year to
April from 3.25 percent last month, while consumer prices
during April rose 1.34 percent, official date showed on
Friday.
