The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Monday. - - - - - GLOBAL MARKETS Oil and gold prices fell on Monday as the dollar strengthened, dragging Asian shares lower, but Japanese equities outperformed on the back of the yen's slide to a fresh 4-1/2-year low against the U.S. currency. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent futures slipped towards $103 a barrel on Monday as the dollar stayed firm, with renewed worries of a slowdown in demand growth from the world's top oil consumer the United States further weighing on sentiment. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA DEBT Yields are expected to fall at treasury debt auctions in Nigeria and Kenya next week, but Uganda yields could climb. AFRICA GROWTH Africa's economic development is being held back by a "hemorrhage" of illicit financial flows, which may be getting worse, the African Development Bank said on Friday, calling for reforms to stem the losses. SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS * South Africa's rand fell as much as 1.3 percent against the dollar on Friday and bonds followed suit, tracking a weaker euro and as news of job cuts at mining firm Amplats rekindled strike fears. * South African stocks fell for a second consecutive session on Friday, after lower metals prices weighed on commodity shares and Anglo American Platinum fell after announcing a revised restructuring plan for its operations. NIGERIA MARKETS * Nigeria has appointed Citi Bank and Deutsche Bank to lead manage a $1 billion planned Eurobond, the head of the debt management office (DMO) told Reuters. * Nigerian interbank lending rates were flat at an average of 13.25 percent on Friday as aggressive liquidity mopping-up by the central bank offset cash flow from matured treasury bills, traders said. * Shares in Nigeria's United Bank for Africa (UBA) rose 7.08 percent in volatile trading on Friday, after the top-tier lender said it posted 52.01 billion naira ($330 mln) in pretax profits for full year 2012. KENYA MARKETS Kenya's main share index snapped a seven session rally on Friday, dragged down by power stocks after the government rejected a proposed tariff increase by electricity distributor Kenya Power . GHANA BANKING Ghana's central bank is likely to approve a bid by South Africa's FirstRand to acquire a 75 percent stake in Accra-based Merchant Bank soon, it said on Friday. MAURITIUS DEBT The weighted average yield on Mauritius' 364-day Treasury bills rose to 2.32 percent at auction on Friday from 2.31 percent at the previous sale, the central bank said. RWANDA INFLATION Rwanda's urban inflation rose to 4.37 percent in the year to April from 3.25 percent last month, while consumer prices during April rose 1.34 percent, official date showed on Friday.