The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday.
EVENTS
KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya to auction 182-, 364-day
Treasury bills.
BOTSWANA - Expect release of CPI data for April
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian share markets were mixed on Wednesday, with Australian
equities dented by weakness in mining firms while Tokyo
stocks surged to a 5-1/2-year high as Japanese exporters
rallied after the yen's recent slide.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent futures held steady above $102 a barrel on Wednesday as
the U.S. dollar eased, but gains were capped by forecasts of
rising supplies from the United States amid a bleak outlook
for global demand growth.
AFRICA GROWTH
The IMF on Tuesday forecast economic growth of 5.4 percent in
2013 and 5.7 percent in 2014 for the economies of sub-Saharan
Africa on the back of rising investment and booming
extractive industries.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
* South Africa's rand touched its weakest level against the
dollar in nearly three weeks on Tuesday as a wildcat strike
at Lonmin reminded investors of last year's violence in the
mining sector.
* South African stocks rose on Tuesday, following in the
footsteps of major overseas markets, but mining shares
restricted the upside momentum due to fresh worries about a
union turf war that has slowed production at gold and
platinum mines.
NIGERIA SECURITY
Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan declared a state of
emergency in three northeastern states on Tuesday, ordering
in more troops to try to stem an increasingly violent
Islamist insurgency.
KENYA MARKETS
Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) shares fell for the
third straight session on Tuesday after the stock started
trading ex-dividend.
GHANA STOCKS
Ghana's bourse is up more than 50 percent so far this year,
but the reluctance of key companies to list in the West
African market may be blunting its economic impact.
MOZAMBIQUE MINING
The main rail route for moving Mozambique's coal to port from
mines owned by Vale and Rio Tinto ,
reopened on Tuesday just two days after being blocked by
protests, Vale said.
MAURITIUS EARNINGS
Mauritius Commercial Bank said it expected full-year pretax
profit to be better than last year, after reporting an
increase of 4.6 percent in nine-month pretax profit.
ANGOLA INFLATION
Angola's consumer inflation slowed to 9 percent year-on-year
in April from 9.11 percent in March, the National Statistics
Institute (INE) said on Tuesday.
