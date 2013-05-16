The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday.
EVENTS
* KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya to auction 91-day T-bills
* ZAMBIA - Bank of Zambia to sell T-bills of all maturities
GLOBAL MARKETS
Some stock markets across Asia edged up on Thursday after
solid growth data from Japan improved sentiment although
Tokyo's Nikkei lagged, while worries about a prolonged
recession in the euro zone kept the common currency under
pressure.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent futures slipped towards $103 a barrel on Thursday as a
sharper-than-expected drop in U.S. factory output muddied the
outlook for demand, but a surprise drawdown in crude
stockpiles in the world's top consumer helped stem the slide.
GHANA EUROBOND
Ghana plans a Eurobond worth up to $1 billion to refinance
debt and fund infrastructure projects, its vice president
said, adding to the list of developing countries tapping
yield-hungry investors to bolster their economies.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
* South Africa's rand fell to a near two-month low against
the dollar on Wednesday as a wildcat strike at platinum
producer Lonmin entered its second day.
* South African stocks rose for a third-straight session on
Wednesday, led by industrials and retailers, while concerns
over a fresh wave of violent strikes in the mining sector
weighed on resource shares.
NIGERIA SECURITY
Nigeria launched a military campaign on Wednesday to flush
Islamist militants out of their bases in remote border areas,
after President Goodluck Jonathan declared a state of
emergency in the northeast.
NIGERIA MARKETS
The Nigerian naira eased against the U.S. dollar on
the interbank market on Wednesday as strong demand from
importers of fuel and other goods drained liquidity in the
market, traders said.
KENYA MARKETS
* Spritely growth and falling inflation should ensure strong
demand and keen pricing for Kenya's long-awaited first
Eurobond, planned for later this year, helping cut its
overall debt costs, the International Monetary Fund said on
Wednesday.
* Shares in Kenya's top telecoms operator Safaricom
closed 3.5 percent higher on huge volumes on Wednesday,
helping snap a three-day losing streak on the Nairobi bourse.
UGANDA ECONOMY
Uganda's low inflation and signs the economy is gaining
momentum are boosting business confidence, and growth could
reach 6-7 percent in the medium term despite the loss of
foreign aid, the IMF said on Wednesday.
EAST AFRICA DEBT
* The weighted average yield on Kenya's 182-day Treasury
bills fell to 9.980 percent on Wednesday from
10.279 percent last week, while the 364-day also
fell to 11.153 from 11.780 percent at the previous sale.
* The yield on Tanzanian ten-year Treasury bonds edged higher
at auction on Wednesday to 15.28 percent from 14.27 percent
at a previous auction in March.
* The weighted average yield on Uganda's 91-day Treasury
bills declined by nearly 200 basis points at an
oversubscribed auction on Wednesday worth 100 billion
shillings ($38.76 million)
AFRICA INFLATION
* Ghana's annual consumer price inflation in April rose to
its highest level since June 2010 on the back of the
depreciation of the cedi currency, Ghana's statistic office
said on Wednesday.
* Botswana's consumer inflation slowed to 7.2 percent
year-on-year in April from 7.6 percent in March, the
country's statistics agency said on Wednesday.
* Zimbabwe's headline consumer inflation slowed to 2.49
percent year-on-year in April from 2.76 percent in March,
data from the national statistics agency Zimstats showed on
Wednesday.
* Burundi's inflation rate eased to 3.0 percent in the year
to April from 5.9 percent in March, as the rise in housing,
water and energy costs slowed, official figures showed on
Wednesday.
ZIMBABWE SABMILLER
SABMiller's Zimbabwe unit reported a 36 percent rise
in full-year earnings on Wednesday, driven by strong sales of
premium lager and non-alcoholic beverages.
