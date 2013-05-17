The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday. - - - - - GLOBAL MARKETS The dollar held firm near a 10-month high versus a basket of currencies on Friday after a U.S. Federal Reserve official said the central bank may begin to taper its asset buying this summer, while Asian shares were mixed. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent futures slipped towards $103 a barrel on Friday as disappointing U.S. economic data revived worries over demand growth in the world's biggest oil consumer, while a stronger dollar also pressured prices. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FOREX Zambia's kwacha is likely to be on the back foot next week as it tracks a weaker South African rand, while Kenya and Tanzania's shillings are expected to trade in narrow bands. AFRICA LABOUR It's not luxurious, but Goldfinch Garments, the Chinese-owned South African factory where Sindisizwe Zwane works nine hours a day, is far from a sweatshop: the ventilation is decent, the lighting is good and basic safety measures are in place. SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS * South Africa's rand slid to a new four-year low against the dollar on Thursday on the prospect of a new wave of strikes in the mining sector. * South African stocks posted record closing highs on Thursday on expectations for further monetary easing from major economies, with Swiss luxury group Richemont leading the way after reporting double-digit sales growth in April. NIGERIA SECURITY Nigerian forces attacked Islamist strongholds in the northeast on Thursday, security sources said as an offensive got under way to wrest back territory from increasingly well-armed Boko Haram insurgents. NIGERIA MARKETS * Nigeria's economy grew 6.56 percent in the first quarter this year, down from 6.99 percent in the last quarter of 2012, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Thursday. * Union Bank of Nigeria jumped almost 4 percent on Thursday on news that its shares will be included in the MSCI Frontier markets Indices by the end of the month. * Cadbury Nigeria said on Thursday its first quarter pretax profit rose 185 percent year-on-year to 1.67 billion Nigerian naira ($10.61 mln), compared with 587 million naira in the same period last year.  KENYA MARKETS * Market talk of a possible takeover approach for Kenyan fuel-marketer KenolKobil drove its shares up by 9 percent on Thursday, helping to lift stocks for a second session. * Kenyan lender Diamond Trust Bank posted a 28 percent year-on-year jump in first-quarter profit, helped by growth in net interest income. * The weighted average yield on Kenya's benchmark 91-day Treasury bills fell to 9.376 percent at auction on Thursday from 9.887 percent at last week's sale, the central bank said. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on