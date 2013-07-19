NAIROBI, July 19 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Friday.
- - - - -
EVENTS:
*MAURITIUS - The central Bank of Mauritius auctions 364-day
Treasury bills worth a total 600 million rupees.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Japanese shares skidded from a two-month peak on Friday in a
sudden reversal sparked by profit-taking ahead of a weekend
election that should see Prime Minister Shinzo Abe gain control
of the upper house of parliament.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent rose towards $109 a barrel on Friday, hovering near a
three-month high on hopes of a steady recovery in U.S. demand
following strong economic data and reassuring comments from the
Federal Reserve on monetary stimulus.
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
AFRICA STOCKS
For the latest news on African stocks, click on
AFRICA CURRENCIES
Kenya and Tanzania's shillings are expected to come under
pressure in the week ahead on importer demand for dollars, while
in Nigeria the naira should stabilise on renewed offshore
investor demand for local debt.
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South Africa's rand fell more than one percent on Thursday
against a dollar that was bolstered by better-than-expected U.S.
factory data, taking local bond yields to their highest levels in
the session.
Stocks rose for the second day, spurred on by positive
corporate data from companies such as Vodacom
.
NIGERIA MARKETS
Nigerian stock index rose by almost one percent on
Thursday to its highest in more than a month, lifted by gains in
oil, consumer goods and banking equities.
The all-share index rose 0.95 percent to 38,335 points, the
highest close since June 12, when it ended the day at 38,912
points.
NIGERIA BANKING
Nigeria's Guaranty Trust Bank (GT Bank) said on
Thursday it had reached an agreement to acquire a 70 percent
stake in Kenya's Fina Bank Limited for $100 million.
NIGERIA PETROLEUM
Nigeria's oil minister, Diezani Alison-Madueke, defended at a
public hearing on Thursday sweeping powers that would be granted
to her office under a Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), and she
urged lawmakers to pass it.
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan shilling weakened on Thursday as importers
bought dollars, while shares rose for the eighth straight session
as firms started posting improved half-year earnings.
IVORY COAST COCOA
Ivory Coast, the world's top cocoa grower, expects production to
fall to 1.4 million tonnes in the 2013/2014 season, from more
than 1.5 million tonnes this season, due to poor weather and the
eviction of farmers from national parks, a source said.
ZIMBABWE POLITICS
Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe branded the United States
"absolutely insane" on Thursday for voicing concerns about a July
31 election, although neighbouring South Africa joined Washington
in criticising chaotic preparations for the vote.
Also, a top South African diplomat said on Thursday that
preparations for an election in Zimbabwe at the end of the month
were "not looking good", unusually strong criticism of President
Mugabe from his powerful neighbour.
For the latest precious metals report click on
For the latest base metals report click on
For the latest crude oil report click on