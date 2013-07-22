NAIROBI, July 22 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Monday.
- - - - -
EVENTS:
*NIGERIA - Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) due to meet on Monday
and Tuesday to set rates.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Japanese stocks struggled to extend gains on Monday as an initial
rally sparked by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's big election win
over the weekend fizzled with profit taking emerging after the
yen bounced off lows.
WORLD OIL PRICES
U.S. oil continued to trade above Brent futures on Monday after
flipping to a premium for the first time since 2010 in the
previous session, while both benchmarks held firmly above $108 a
barrel amid hopes of a revival in global demand growth.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
AFRICA CURRENCIES
Kenya and Tanzania's shillings are expected to come under
pressure in the week ahead on importer demand for dollars, while
in Nigeria the naira should stabilise on renewed offshore
investor demand for local debt.
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
The rand edged firmer against the dollar while government bond
yields were up slightly on Friday as the market moved on from a
widely anticipated central bank decision to keep domestic rates
on hold.
South African stocks ended lower on Friday with financial
shares slipping on views the U.S. Federal Reserve would slow down
a monetary easing programme that has boosted emerging market
assets.
NIGERIA INTERBANK RATES
Nigerian interbank lending rates eased to an average of 10.3
percent on Friday, from 12 percent last week, supported by cash
flows from budgetary allocations to government agencies.
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan shilling firmed on Friday as banks unwound
their dollar positions before the weekend, but traders said
importers buying the U.S. currency could put pressure on the
shilling in the days ahead.
KENYA COFFEE
Kenya has lowered its coffee production and export earnings
projections for the 2012/13(Oct-Sept) coffee year due to poor
global prices and reduced crop acreage, the industry regulator
said on Friday.
SOUTH SUDAN OIL
South Sudan plans to sell 6.4 million barrels of oil worth $300
million before shutting down its entire production by the end of
July due to a row over its alleged support for rebels in
neighbouring Sudan, its oil minister said on Saturday.
MADAGASCAR
Madagascar's President Andry Rajoelina has failed to heed calls
from the African Union (AU) to withdraw from upcoming elections,
casting doubt on the polls, the pan-African body said.
