July 24 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday. - - - - - EVENTS: *KENYA-Central Bank of Kenya auctions 182-day and 364-day t-bills *Kenyan central bank also auctions re-opened 15-year bond *UGANDA-Bank of Uganda auctions 91-day, 182-day and 364-day T-bills *TANZANIA-Central Bank to auction 2-year bond *MAURITIUS-Bank of Mauritius to auction a 3-year Treasury note GLOBAL MARKETS Asian stock markets wobbled on Wednesday, while the dollar took back some ground after the latest reading on China's manufacturing activity showed activity slowed to an 11-month low in July as new orders faltered and the job market darkened. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent futures slipped towards $108 on Monday as weak China data renewed concerns over demand growth from the world's second-biggest oil consumer, but continued falls in refined product and crude stocks in the United States helped stem losses. EMERGING MARKETS AFRICA STOCKS AFRICA CURRENCIES Kenya and Tanzania's shillings are expected to come under pressure in the week ahead on importer demand for dollars, while in Nigeria the naira should stabilise on renewed offshore investor demand for local debt. SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South African stocks booked their highest close in nearly two months on Tuesday, after news China would step up investment in commodity-intensive projects lifted resources companies such as African Rainbow Minerals South Africa's rand gained one percent against the dollar to hit a new seven-week high of 9.7000 on Tuesday. NIGERIA MARKETS The Nigerian naira fell 0.37 percent to its lowest level in three weeks against the U.S. dollar on the interbank market on Tuesday, after dealers anticipated that the central bank would lower its trading band on the naira. NIGERIA RATES Nigeria's central bank maintained its policy rate at 12 percent for the eleventh time in a row on Tuesday, citing success in containing inflation and a currency that has suffered downward pressure from dollar demand as reasons to stay the course. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling weakened on Tuesday as oil importers bought dollars to pay for supplies, while shares ended flat. SUDAN POWER STRUGGLE South Sudanese President Salva Kiir sacked his cabinet, the deputy president and suspended his top negotiator at talks to defuse tensions with Sudan on Tuesday, state media said, amid talk of a succession struggle in the African oil producer. SUDAN/SOUTH SUDAN OIL South Sudan warned its neighbour Sudan that turning off oil flows through pipelines between the two countries could destroy the link unless production resumed within a few months. CONGO REBELLION/RWANDA The United States on Tuesday called on Rwanda to end support for M23 rebels in neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo, saying there was evidence Rwandan military officials were involved.