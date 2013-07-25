NAIROBI, July 25 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Thursday.
- - - - -
EVENTS:
*ZAMBIA-Bank of Zambia auctions 91,182,273 and 364-day T-bills
*Zambia inflation data also due for release
*KENYA-Central Bank of Kenya due to auction 91-day T-bills
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stocks retreated from seven-week highs on Thursday after
Wall Street buckled under profit-taking pressure and as investors
were wary as the earnings season got underway, while upbeat U.S.
economic news helped the dollar snap a three-day
slide.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude slipped below $107 a barrel on Thursday after weak
China economic data further toned down the fuel demand outlook in
the world's second largest oil consumer, while its spread with
U.S. crude widened as investors took profit.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
AFRICA CURRENCIES
Kenya and Tanzania's shillings are expected to come under
pressure in the week ahead on importer demand for dollars, while
in Nigeria the naira should stabilise on renewed offshore
investor demand for local debt.
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South African stocks ended lower on Wednesday as investors booked
profit after recent gains by resource companies like African
Rainbow Minerals and financials such as Sanlam
South Africa's rand touched an eight-week high on Wednesday,
only to fall back into negative territory by the close as the
earlier rise looked overdone in thin trade.
NIGERIA MARKETS
The Nigerian naira firmed to a four week high against
the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, a day after the central bank
tightened liquidity in the banking system to support a currency
which had fallen two percent since May.
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan shilling weakened on Tuesday as oil importers
bought dollars to pay for supplies, while shares closed
lower.
GHANA INFLATION
Ghana's annual producer price inflation fell for the third
consecutive month to 7.0 percent year-on-year in June from a
revised 8.3 percent in May, the West African country's national
statistics office said on Wednesday.
SUDAN CURRENCY
Sudan's currency has fallen to a record low against the dollar on
the black market since South Sudan started reducing cross-border
oil flows in a row over alleged support for rebels, dealers said.
SUDAN/SOUTH SUDAN OIL
The African Union has asked Sudan to extend a deadline to halt
oil flows to South Sudan, state-linked media said on Wednesday,
in a last-ditch effort to keep crucial oil exports going.
