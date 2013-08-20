NAIROBI, Aug 20 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Tuesday.
- - - - -
EVENTS:
*BOTSWANA - Bank of Botswana to auction its 14 day certificate
Treasury bills.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stocks opened lower on Tuesday under a cloud of
uncertainty about when the U.S. Federal Reserve will start to
reduce its stimulus, which pushed up yields on U.S. Treasuries
to two-year highs.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude prices slipped below $110 a barrel on uncertainty
over when the U.S. Federal Reserve will scale back its
bond-buying program, but unrest in Egypt and reduced oil
product supply from Libya kept a floor under prices.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South African stocks ended lower on Monday, as investors took
profits in mining firms such as Harmony Gold on
weaker commodity prices and after hefty gains in recent
sessions.
Yields on South African benchmark bonds hit a 19-month
high on Monday and the rand touched a six-week low during a
rout of emerging market assets on rising expectations the U.S.
Federal Reserve will start scaling back stimulus next
month.
NIGERIA MARKETS
The Nigerian naira currency weakened further against the U.S.
dollar on the interbank market on Monday, as dollar shortages
persisted and demand grew from fuel importers and summer
holiday makers, traders said.
Also, Flour Mills of Nigeria said its pretax
profit for the first quarter fell 8.8 percent the same period
last year to 4.69 billion naira ($29 million).
NIGERIA SECURITY
The leader of militant Islamist sect Boko Haram, Abubakar
Shekau, may have died of gunshot wounds some weeks after a
clash with soldiers, the Nigerian military said on
Monday.
KENYA-CHINA INFRASTRUCTURE DEALS
Kenya signed deals worth $5 billion with China on Monday to
construct a railway line and an energy project, deepening ties
with the Asian country keen to expand investment in
Africa.
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan shilling weakened on Monday as importer
dollar demand filtered into the market, and traders said the
currency remained vulnerable to the turmoil in Egypt, a big
buyer of Kenya's tea exports.
KENYA AIRLINE
Passenger traffic is back to normal at Kenya Airways
after a fire at Nairobi airport caused havoc for passengers
and dented revenues, Chief Executive Titus Naikuni said on
Monday.
KENYA STANDARD GROUP
Kenyan media company Standard Group more than doubled
pretax profit in the first half of the year, helped by growth
in advertising revenues.
UGANDA ELECTRICITY
Ugandan power distributor Umeme posted on Monday a
55 percent jump in first half pretax profit, helped by rising
power revenues and a slight drop in power losses.
MAURITIUS SEYCHELLES PETROLEUM EXPLORATION
Seychelles and Mauritius plan to jointly explore for petroleum
in an area in the Indian Ocean that they both own.
STANDARD BANK AFRICA EXPANSION
Standard Bank Group is setting up representative
offices in Ethiopia and Ivory Coast, the lender's latest push
into sub Saharan Africa, where it already has operations 18
countries.
GHANA PRESIDENT
Ghana must learn to process commodities locally rather than
depending on exports of raw gold, cocoa and oil products to
fuel its fast-growing economy, President John Mahama said on
Monday.
GHANA GOLD MINING
The cost structure at AngloGold Ashanti's flagship
Ghana gold mine is unsustainable and the company is looking to
make cuts to counter rising costs and falling production,
Chief Executive Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan said on
Monday.
GABON PETROLEUM EXPLORATION
French oil major Total said it had discovered gas
condensate in deep waters off the coast of Gabon, raising
hopes for other explorers in the region.
