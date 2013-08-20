NAIROBI, Aug 20 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday. - - - - - EVENTS: *BOTSWANA - Bank of Botswana to auction its 14 day certificate Treasury bills. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian stocks opened lower on Tuesday under a cloud of uncertainty about when the U.S. Federal Reserve will start to reduce its stimulus, which pushed up yields on U.S. Treasuries to two-year highs. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude prices slipped below $110 a barrel on uncertainty over when the U.S. Federal Reserve will scale back its bond-buying program, but unrest in Egypt and reduced oil product supply from Libya kept a floor under prices. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South African stocks ended lower on Monday, as investors took profits in mining firms such as Harmony Gold on weaker commodity prices and after hefty gains in recent sessions. Yields on South African benchmark bonds hit a 19-month high on Monday and the rand touched a six-week low during a rout of emerging market assets on rising expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will start scaling back stimulus next month. NIGERIA MARKETS The Nigerian naira currency weakened further against the U.S. dollar on the interbank market on Monday, as dollar shortages persisted and demand grew from fuel importers and summer holiday makers, traders said. Also, Flour Mills of Nigeria said its pretax profit for the first quarter fell 8.8 percent the same period last year to 4.69 billion naira ($29 million). NIGERIA SECURITY The leader of militant Islamist sect Boko Haram, Abubakar Shekau, may have died of gunshot wounds some weeks after a clash with soldiers, the Nigerian military said on Monday. KENYA-CHINA INFRASTRUCTURE DEALS Kenya signed deals worth $5 billion with China on Monday to construct a railway line and an energy project, deepening ties with the Asian country keen to expand investment in Africa. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling weakened on Monday as importer dollar demand filtered into the market, and traders said the currency remained vulnerable to the turmoil in Egypt, a big buyer of Kenya's tea exports. KENYA AIRLINE Passenger traffic is back to normal at Kenya Airways after a fire at Nairobi airport caused havoc for passengers and dented revenues, Chief Executive Titus Naikuni said on Monday. KENYA STANDARD GROUP Kenyan media company Standard Group more than doubled pretax profit in the first half of the year, helped by growth in advertising revenues. UGANDA ELECTRICITY Ugandan power distributor Umeme posted on Monday a 55 percent jump in first half pretax profit, helped by rising power revenues and a slight drop in power losses. MAURITIUS SEYCHELLES PETROLEUM EXPLORATION Seychelles and Mauritius plan to jointly explore for petroleum in an area in the Indian Ocean that they both own. STANDARD BANK AFRICA EXPANSION Standard Bank Group is setting up representative offices in Ethiopia and Ivory Coast, the lender's latest push into sub Saharan Africa, where it already has operations 18 countries. GHANA PRESIDENT Ghana must learn to process commodities locally rather than depending on exports of raw gold, cocoa and oil products to fuel its fast-growing economy, President John Mahama said on Monday. GHANA GOLD MINING The cost structure at AngloGold Ashanti's flagship Ghana gold mine is unsustainable and the company is looking to make cuts to counter rising costs and falling production, Chief Executive Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan said on Monday. GABON PETROLEUM EXPLORATION French oil major Total said it had discovered gas condensate in deep waters off the coast of Gabon, raising hopes for other explorers in the region. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on