NAIROBI, Aug 26 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Monday.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stocks rose and gold hit a near three-month high on
Monday, extending a move started late last week when a steep
drop in U.S. new home sales tempered expectations the Federal
Reserve will soon reduce stimulus.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude extended gains above $111 a barrel on Monday to a
near five-month high as rising tensions over a suspected
chemical weapons attack in Syria added to concerns of increased
unrest in the Middle East that could disrupt
supply.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South African government bonds and the rand currency ended the
week firmer, recouping some losses as emerging markets globally
got a reprieve from heavy selling on Friday.
South African stocks ended flat on Friday, although blue
chip Gold Fields took a battering for a second
straight session as investors maintained their flight from the
bullion producer after it posted a quarterly loss on Thursday.
NIGERIA MARKETS
Nigerian interbank lending rates fell to an average of 15.5
percent on Friday, down 4 percentage points from a week ago,
after proceeds from matured treasury bills repaid by the
central bank hit the market, traders said.
Nigeria sold 50.64 billion naira ($312.88 million) in
treasury bills with maturities ranging between three and six
months this week, at slightly lower yields than at the previous
auction on Aug 8, central bank data showed on Friday.
NIGERIA REVENUE
Nigeria's government revenues slumped 42 percent in July due to
oil theft and production outages, the accountant general said
on Friday, underscoring how oil theft is damaging public
finances this year.
ANGOLA OIL
Statoil , one of the most successful oil explorers in
recent years, sees offshore Angola and Russian shale as the
industry's next big plays and considers U.S. shale oil
overhyped, its exploration chief Tim Dodson said.
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan shilling was steady on Friday, with a bias to
weaken this week on importers buying dollars to pay for routine
end-month supplies, while shares edged up.
KENYA BARCLAYS OIL DEAL
Barclays Bank Kenya has signed a $13 million financing
deal with a unit of British oil explorer Marriot Drilling for a
rig for work in Kenya, which has attracted attention after oil
discoveries last year.
KENYA EABL RESULTS
Full-year pretax profit at East African Breweries
fell by more than a quarter as expected due to a one-off item
and soft demand in markets such as Uganda and Tanzania.
TANZANIA POWER EXPORT
Tanzania, which has made big natural gas discoveries, plans to
start power exports to its energy-starved east African
neighbours in 2015 after the completion of a gas
pipeline.
UGANDA MARKETS
The Ugandan shilling strengthened on Friday, riding on
conversions by banks looking to beef up their local currency
positions amidst scarce liquidity.
ZIMBABWE SANCTIONS
Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe threatened "tit-for-tat"
retaliation against companies from Britain and the United
States on Sunday if the Western nations persisted in pressuring
his government with sanctions and what he called "harassment".
MOZAMBIQUE ANADARKO STAKE SALE
Anadarko Petroleum Corp said it agreed to sell a 10
percent stake in a gas field offshore Mozambique to a unit of
India's Oil & Natural Gas Corp for $2.64 billion in
cash, as the U.S. oil company looks to focus more on its
domestic assets.
CONGO CONFLICT
Shells fired by M23 rebels killed at least three people in
Congo's eastern city of Goma on Saturday, the United Nations
said, as Congo and Rwanda traded accusations over days of
border clashes that have drawn in a new, robustly mandated U.N.
force.
GHANA TBILLS
The Bank of Ghana said on Friday that the yield on its 91-day
bill fell to 22.7676 percent at an August 23 auction from
22.7729 percent at the previous sale.
IVORY COAST LAND LAWS
Ivory Coast's parliament on Friday approved new laws to ease
access to citizenship for millions of foreigners and improve
state regulation of land ownership, two issues at the heart of
a decade of political crisis and violence.
NIGER OIL
Niger has signed a production-sharing agreement with
SuntrustOil Company Nigeria Ltd, as the West African nation,
one of the continent's newest oil producers, seeks to diversify
its foreign partners, the government said.
