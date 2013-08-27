NAIROBI, Aug 27 The following company announcements, scheduled economic


- - - - -
EVENTS
*BOTSWANA- Bank of Botswana to auction 14-day treasury bills.
*KENYA- Kenya hosts Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi and South Sudan in
a regional infrastructure conference.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stocks slipped on Tuesday, while the Turkish lira hit a
record low after the United States signalled possible military
action against the Syrian government over a suspected chemical
weapons attack.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude oil prices hit a five-month high above $111 a
barrel on Monday as the United States signalled it was edging
toward a possible military response to last week's suspected
chemical attack in Syria, but prices settled slightly lower in
choppy trade as weak U.S. economic data weighed.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
The rand weakened against the dollar on Monday, hit by
continued labour unrest in Africa's largest economy with
construction and airport workers the latest to down tools.
South African stocks booked their highest finish on record
on Monday, as a weaker rand currency helped lift battered down
gold producers such as Gold Fields .
NIGERIA MARKETS
Nigeria's naira closed broadly flat against the U.S
dollar on the interbank market on Monday as two multinational
oil companies sold about $107 million to some lenders
NIGERIA POWER
Nigeria's President Goodluck Jonathan said on Monday that
bidders for state electricity assets had completed payments,
clearing a major hurdle in a privatisation scheme meant to end
the country's chronic power shortages.
ETHIOPIA GROWTH
Ethiopia's economy is likely to grow 7 percent a year over the
next three to five years, below its average of the last decade,
and to push that rate higher, the government needs to change
policy to encourage private investment, the World Bank said.
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan shilling was steady on Monday as dollar
demand from importers was offset by investors lured to
high-yielding government debt, while on the stock market sugar
maker Mumias led shares lower.
KENYA KAKUZI
Kenyan agricultural firm Kakuzi posted a 3 percent
dip in pretax profit for the six months ended June to 113
million shillings ($1.3 million), partly due to lower earnings
from tea.
UGANDA MARKETS
The Ugandan shilling eased a touch on Monday as banks
covered short dollar positions in the interbank market, but
traders said the immediate outlook was broadly steady.
MOZAMBIQUE ANADARKO STAKE SALE
India's Oil and Natural Gas Corp has agreed to buy 10
percent in a gas field offshore Mozambique from Anadarko
Petroleum Corp for $2.64 billion, as the explorer looks to
offset diminishing supplies from domestic gas fields by buying
overseas assets.
CONGO CONFLICT
Congo's army said it clashed with eastern rebels on Monday,
ending a brief lull in days of fighting that has killed and
wounded dozens.
SOUTH SUDAN OIL
South Sudan's parliament has passed a long-awaited petroleum
bill after years of consultation and waits for final approval
by President Salva Kiir, a senior lawmaker said on Monday.
MAURITIUS TRADE
Mauritius's trade deficit narrowed by 12.1 percent in June
compared with the same month in 2012 to 5.14 billion rupees as
higher sales of food and live animals pushed up the value of
exports, data showed on Monday.
IVORY COAST COCOA
Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast reached
around 1,372,000 tonnes by August 25 since the start of the
season in October, exporters estimated on Monday, up from
1,342,000 tonnes in the same period of the previous
season.
