NAIROBI, Aug 30 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday. - - - - - EVENTS *KENYA- Releases consumer inflation data for August. *UGANDA- Releases consumer inflation data for August. *ANGOLA- central bank's monetary policy committee holds monthly meeting, includes decision on benchmark interest rate. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian stocks rose and oil prices tumbled as a possible U.S. military strike on Syria appeared less likely, while the dollar remained steady around a three-week high against a basket of currencies after upbeat U.S. growth data. WORLD OIL PRICES Oil fell by more than 1 percent on Friday, pushing Brent below $114 a barrel, as fears over supply disruptions in the Middle East eased slightly after Britain said it will not join any military action against Syria. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS The rand ended slightly weaker against the dollar on Thursday in the wake of data showing a faster than expected rise in inflation, but it held still above a 4-year low hit the previous day. South Africa's main stock indices ended a seesaw session slightly higher on Thursday with retailer Woolworths Holdings surging on strong full-year profit. NIGERIA MARKETS Nigeria's naira fell to its weakest in more than 20-months on the interbank market on Thursday, as central bank tightening measures failed to stem the local currency's decline in the face of strong dollar demand. KENYA MARKETS Kenyan shares fell to a seven-week low on Thursday as investors booked more profits and turned to higher returns in the debt market, while the shilling was barely changed. KENYA COMMERCIAL BANK EARNINGS Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) said it would focus on increasing the contribution of existing East African regional subsidiaries this year to reach 15 percent of pretax profits before it expands into other countries. TANZANIA/RWANDA RELATIONS Tanzania has asked Uganda's president to help it patch up relations with Rwanda after a falling-out over Tanzania's efforts to bring peace to the war-torn Democratic Republic of Congo, Tanzania's prime minister said on Thursday. GHANA ELECTIONS Ghana's Supreme Court on Thursday rejected an opposition challenge to President John Mahama's victory in presidential elections, a ruling that should ease political uncertainty in the booming African oil- and cocoa-exporting country. MOZAMBIQUE CAPITAL GAIN TAX The sales of local assets by foreign companies operating in Mozambique will from next year be taxed at a fixed rate of 32 percent, a tax official in the emerging coal and gas producer said. ZAMBIA CONSUMER INFLATION Zambia's headline consumer inflation braked to 7.1 percent year-on-year in August, from 7.3 percent in July, mainly because of lower prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages, the statistics agency said on Thursday. RWANDA/CONGO CONFLICT Rwanda accused Congo on Thursday of shelling its territory and said it would not tolerate such "provocation", raising fears that violence in eastern Congo could erupt into a regional conflict.