Sept 3 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt
and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday.
- - - - -
EVENTS
* KENYA - The central bank's Monetary Policy Committee meets. A
Reuters poll forecast key rate will be left at 8.50 pct.
* UGANDA - Bank of Uganda benchmark lending rate decision. Rate
was held at 11 pct for second straight month in August.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Upbeat factory data from around the globe powered Asian markets
on Tuesday, while gold and the yen lost some of their
safe-haven appeal as the U.S. delayed a possible strike on
Syria.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent futures eased on Tuesday as worries over a military
strike on Syria eased, but held above $114 a barrel as
investors focused on prospects of a revival in demand growth
with factory output across most of the world improving.
SYRIA CONFLICT
President Barack Obama's efforts to persuade the U.S. Congress
to back his plan to attack Syria met with skepticism on Monday
from lawmakers in his own Democratic Party who expressed
concern the United States would be dragged into a new Middle
East conflict.
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
AFRICA STOCKS
For the latest news on African stocks, click on
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
* South Africa's rand strengthened to its highest in over a
week on Monday with global markets cheered by a delay in
possible U.S. military intervention in Syria.
* South African stocks rebounded on Monday from their steepest
weekly fall in more than two months as global markets staged a
relief rally on a delay in U.S. military action against Syria.
NIGERIA MARKETS
* The Nigerian naira currency weakened slightly against the U.S
dollar on the interbank market on Monday, after it became clear
the central bank would not intervene to prop it, as it had the
previous trading day.
* The Asset Management Company of Nigeria (AMCON) said on
Monday it was seeking prospective investors to buy 100 percent
of its shareholding in Enterprise Bank, the first of Nigeria's
three nationalised lenders to be put up for sale.
KENYA MARKETS
Kenya's shilling was steady on Monday as investors
traded cautiously ahead of a central bank interest rate-setting
meeting on Tuesday, while shares fell.
For the latest precious metals report click on
For the latest base metals report click on
For the latest crude oil report click on