Sept 3 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday. - - - - - EVENTS * KENYA - The central bank's Monetary Policy Committee meets. A Reuters poll forecast key rate will be left at 8.50 pct. * UGANDA - Bank of Uganda benchmark lending rate decision. Rate was held at 11 pct for second straight month in August. GLOBAL MARKETS Upbeat factory data from around the globe powered Asian markets on Tuesday, while gold and the yen lost some of their safe-haven appeal as the U.S. delayed a possible strike on Syria. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent futures eased on Tuesday as worries over a military strike on Syria eased, but held above $114 a barrel as investors focused on prospects of a revival in demand growth with factory output across most of the world improving. SYRIA CONFLICT President Barack Obama's efforts to persuade the U.S. Congress to back his plan to attack Syria met with skepticism on Monday from lawmakers in his own Democratic Party who expressed concern the United States would be dragged into a new Middle East conflict. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS * South Africa's rand strengthened to its highest in over a week on Monday with global markets cheered by a delay in possible U.S. military intervention in Syria. * South African stocks rebounded on Monday from their steepest weekly fall in more than two months as global markets staged a relief rally on a delay in U.S. military action against Syria. NIGERIA MARKETS * The Nigerian naira currency weakened slightly against the U.S dollar on the interbank market on Monday, after it became clear the central bank would not intervene to prop it, as it had the previous trading day. * The Asset Management Company of Nigeria (AMCON) said on Monday it was seeking prospective investors to buy 100 percent of its shareholding in Enterprise Bank, the first of Nigeria's three nationalised lenders to be put up for sale. KENYA MARKETS Kenya's shilling was steady on Monday as investors traded cautiously ahead of a central bank interest rate-setting meeting on Tuesday, while shares fell. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on